Real Madrid reports: Madrid scout Barcelona target, Zidane says 'yes' to 24-year-old forward and more – April 13, 2019

Valencia CF v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

Hello and welcome to the Real Madrid transfer reports of the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Galacticos!

Peter Crouch on Hazard sale

Former Liverpool forward Peter Crouch thinks that Eden Hazard’s departure might be a good opportunity for some Chelsea players to step up. He named the likes of Callum Hudson-Odoi, Ross Barkey, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Christian Pulisic as the beneficiaries from Hazard’s departure.

“Players such as Callum Hudson-Odoi, Ross Barkley, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Christian Pulisic, who is joining this summer from Borussia Dortmund, could all flourish and take their games a step further without Hazard around,” Crouch said.

He then added that having a stand-out player in a team always makes the whole team look up to that player to produce some magic. He gave the example of Steven Gerrard at Liverpool and Gareth Bale at Spurs and also stated that it is the same with Hazard and Chelsea.

“I know how it is to be in a team that has a stand-out player. There were world-class players at Liverpool in my three years.

“But we all knew that an easy thing to do was to give the ball to Steven Gerrard in the expectation of him producing some magic. It was the same at Tottenham with Gareth Bale.

“Again, we had a brilliant team but you didn't think twice about pushing the ball out to him on the left and watching him take off like a rocket.

“Chelsea's players will understandably think the same with Hazard.”

Finally, he stated that Chelsea and the Premier League would be impacted negatively with the departure of such a great talent that Eden Hazard is.

“The Premier League would be poorer without him but the impact on Chelsea would be huge.”

