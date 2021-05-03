Real Madrid rule out move for former star Cristiano Ronaldo - Reports

Real Madrid have ruled out re-signing former star Cristiano Ronaldo, as Manchester United and PSG are said to be the two clubs in the running to sign him.

Marca (via Football-Italia) have claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Juventus and his first preference was to return to former club Real Madrid.

However, Real Madrid are not interested in welcoming him back, so he will have to look for another club this summer.

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 40% of Juventus’ goals and in the process he has won 21 points for them whilst being the top scorer of Serie A. Yet he has been labelled ‘finished’ and ‘the problem’ instead of being praised for doing this when he’s 36 years of age. Unbelievable. — TC. (@totalcristiano) May 2, 2021

Juventus are not going to offer Cristiano Ronaldo a new contract as they are not in a healthy financial condition and want to sell him this summer.

Juventus signed Ronaldo for €120 million from Real Madrid in the summer of 2018, but could sell him for as low as €29 million this summer, and cut their losses.

Manchester United and PSG to benefit from Real Madrid's decision to not sign Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes is still on good terms with the executives at Manchester United, and that could help a possible reunion.

It is ultimately up to Ronaldo to choose his next destination, as PSG are also interested, and could perhaps offer Ronaldo what he needs.

The Portuguese remains as competitive as ever, and after failing to win the Champions League with Juventus, he will want to move to a club that can challenge in Europe.

Advertisement

Although Manchester United are no longer in a transition period like Juventus, they have not really impressed in the Champions League of late.

Cristiano Ronaldo is ONE Juventus goal away from becoming the first player in HISTORY to score 100 goals for 3 different clubs and his national team. pic.twitter.com/AUgoL8Uai8 — TC. (@totalcristiano) May 2, 2021

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have closed the gap on Manchester City in the Premier League, but they are yet to leave a mark in the Champions League, having exited the competition in the group stages this season.

PSG, on the other hand, reached the final last season and could yet overcome a first leg semi-final deficit to make back-to-back final appearances.

With Neymar’s future in doubt, PSG will need an able goal-getter to replace the Brazilian, and Ronaldo could be the ideal player to do that.

Juventus have struggled for consistency this season, and even though Cristiano Ronaldo’s goals have helped them stay in the top four, his wages are bleeding the club dry.