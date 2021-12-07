Real Madrid are running away with the La Liga title after opening eight-point lead at the top

Carlo Ancelotti has surprised a lot of people in the current campaign. The Italian manager struggled at Everton last season but was still deemed a worthy candidate to lead Los Blancos.

While his appointment raised a few eyebrows, Ancelotti has since served humble pie to all his doubters by leading Real Madrid to the top of the La Liga. Los Blancos are currently in a rich vein of form, with Karim Benzema and Vinicius Jr. leading the charge with their impressive goal contributions.

It is not as if Real Madrid are playing their best football ever, but this team just knows how to win. On Saturday, they produced yet another professional performance to defeat Real Sociedad at the Real Arena.

Blancos go eight points clear after Real Sociedad win

Just as they have done for much of the season, Real Madrid had to battle their way to victory against a very disciplined Real Sociedad team.

Los Blancos managed to restrict their opponents to a few chances but they were equally not too clinical at the other end. Their task was made harder by an injury to their top-scorer Benzema, who was forced off after just 17 minutes.

However, Vinicius Jr. and Benzema’s replacement, Luca Jovic, stepped up to get the job done for Madrid. The pair combined beautifully for the opening goal, with Jovic setting up the Brazilian to smash the ball home early in the second half.

Jovic then added his name to the scoresheet 10 minutes later when he smartly put the ball beyond the goalkeeper after being set up by Luca Modric. The win sees Real Madrid extend their lead at the top of the table and they are currently eight points adrift of second-placed Sevilla.

Real Madrid running away with the title

As it stands, it will take an extraordinary collapse for Real Madrid to bottle the title due to the poor form of their main rivals.

Defending champions Atletico Madrid lost to Mallorca at the weekend and sit in fourth place. Meanwhile, Barcelona were also beaten by Real Betis and are currently seventh in the league table. Ancelotti said, as quoted by Realmadrid.com:

“We played well and deserved the win after what was a strong all-round performance. We've got that lead at the top because we're playing well, are showing ourselves to be a solid side and are getting that consistency in our results."

Ancelotti added:

“It seemed like it was a straightforward game but it wasn't because Real Sociedad have real quality and the fact that they weren't able to show all of that quality is down to my team, who put in a strong all-round display. I don't want to go thinking about winning La Liga now and I don't want anyone to think about it because every game is a battle. We have to be very smart because our next games come thick and fast.”

Real Madrid are literally running away with the title as they lead Atletico by 10 points and Barcelona by a whopping 16 points. The title is now certainly theirs to lose.

