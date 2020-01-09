Real Madrid's 10 best signings of the decade (2010-2019)

Jan 09, 2020

Real Madrid broke the world record transfer fee to bring in Gareth Bale in 2013

Real Madrid are undoubtedly one of the biggest and most powerful clubs in the world, and while Los Blancos do not currently hold the record for the world transfer fee, the decade between 2010 and 2019 still saw them spend an astonishing amount of money to bring some of the world’s best players to the Bernabeu.

It’s hard to say that the approach didn’t work, too; Real won a total of 17 major trophies across the decade, including an astonishing 4 UEFA Champions League titles.

With Zinedine Zidane’s side now chasing glory at home in La Liga and in Europe in another Champions League campaign, here is a look at their best 10 signings, in chronological order, during the last decade (2010-2019).

#1 Angel Di Maria (2010)

Angel Di Maria helped Real to win La Decima in 2014

Argentine winger Angel Di Maria joined Real Madrid from Benfica in the summer of 2010 for a fee of €25 million, and while he initially struggled for consistent form at the Bernabeu, he eventually established himself as one of Los Blancos’ key men, and he departed the club after 4 seasons having helped them to 6 major trophies.

Di Maria’s crowning achievement was undoubtedly his performance in the 2013-14 Champions League final against city rivals Atletico Madrid; with the match tied at 1-1 during extra time, the Argentine dribbled round multiple Atletico players before seeing his shot saved by Thibaut Courtois – but the ball fell to Gareth Bale, who headed home to give Real the lead in what turned out to be their 10th Champions League victory – known as La Decima. Di Maria was later crowned Man of the Match for his display in the game.

Overall, Di Maria played 194 times for Real, scoring 36 goals, including 8 in the Champions League, and he also registered 62 assists in league and European action. It came as a surprise then when he was sold to Manchester United in the summer of 2014 – just months after his tremendous showing in La Decima.

