Real Madrid's 3-man shortlist to replace 31-year-old star: Who will fill the hole in Ancelotti's XI?

Real Madrid's Super Cup loss could well be bad news for a certain experienced defender.

Madrid lost 1-3 to Barcelona in the final, with the Catalans dominating the game and particularly exploiting one area of the field at the back. Madrid's loss has raised several questions about experienced right-back Dani Carvajal, who is facing criticism from all quarters for his lackluster showing in the final.

Carvajal was repeatedly found wanting by young Spanish sensation Gavi on the right side of the Madrid defense.

Nonetheless, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has drawn a three-man shortlist to replace the 31-year-old for next summer, according to The Real Champs.

Pedro Porro, Reece James, and Vinicius Tobias are the three names on Perez's shortlist to replace Carvajal. Carvajal is currently number one at the right-back position for Madrid, with Lucas Vazquez the second choice.

Spain v Germany: Group E - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Dani Carvajal finds himself severely out of form at Real Madrid this season

Both Carvajal and Vazquez have been patchy this season with the latter's constant injuries a cause for more concern.

In the Super Cup final, Carvajal was blamed for the second goal as he went to press Pedri, leaving Gavi behind who had space to run into. The youngster simply fed Robert Lewandowski for a simple tap-in.

All three of Barcelona’s goals came down the right-back's flank. Between Gavi and Alejandro Balde, Carvajal struggled to cope with either of his direct opponents.

Madrid-based newspaper Marca were scathing in their criticism of the right-back, with Jose Luis Calderon writing:

“He confirmed that his state of form is alarming. Disastrous match from start to finish. Embarrassed in all goals. Bad decisions, errors with and without the ball, overcome, worrying physical condition… Gavi and Balde drove him crazy. And Lucas [Vazquez] injured.”

Vazquez is set to miss the next six weeks with an ankle sprain, meaning Madrid have relatively few options to replace Carvajal in that slot.

With the right side of the defense a major cause for concern, Real Madrid want to fix that weakness immediately and are taking the necessary steps.

Poll : 0 votes