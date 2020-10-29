Real Madrid's greatest XI of all time

Real Madrid are one of the biggest clubs in the world in terms of on-field achievements and global fan following.

With 91 trophies in all competitions - a tally that consists of a record 34 La Liga and 13 UEFA Champions League titles - Real Madrid (along with Barcelona) are the most successful club in Europe's top five leagues.

The reigning La Liga champions are the first club in the Champions League era to successfully defend their title. In fact, their three-peat between 2016 and 2018 was the first time in over four decades that a team won three consecutive titles in the competition.

Real Madrid's all-time greatest XI

Real Madrid are one of three clubs who have never been relegated from the Spanish top flight during the competition's nine-decade history, with the others being Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao.

Considering their pedigree both in Spain and Europe, some of the best players in the world have donned the colours of the legendary Spanish capital club. On that note, let us have a look at Real Madrid's greatest all-time XI.

Goalkeeper - Iker Casillas

Iker Casillas

Iker Casillas is widely regarded as one of the greatest goalkeepers of all time. After coming through the ranks at Real Madrid, Casillas made his debut for the club in 1999 as a precocious teenager.

During 16 glorious seasons at Real Madrid, Casillas kept an impressive 264 clean sheets in 725 appearances in all competitions, despite the Merengues not being particularly renowned for having the meanest of defences.

Casillas had outstanding reflexes, agility, shot-stopping prowess and composure in one-on-one situations. He won five La Liga trophies and three Champions League titles among a host of other honours with Real Madrid.

The most-capped player in the Champions League (177 appearances) also captained Spain to their first-ever FIFA World Cup title in 2010 either side of consecutive successes in the European Championships.

📆 #OnThisDay in 1999



Iker Casillas made his Real Madrid debut 🧤pic.twitter.com/FGcTkNZJpx — Goal (@goal) September 12, 2020

Left-back - Roberto Carlos

Roberto Carlos

Roberto Carlos is arguably the most offensive left-back in the history of the sport.

During 11 successful seasons at Real Madrid, the Brazilian scored an impressive 70 goals and provided 88 assists in over 500 appearances in all competitions for the club. His goal-scoring prowess and versatility meant that Carlos was also deployed as a winger at times, but it was as a left-back that he had the greatest impact.

Carlos, not surprisingly, was renowned for his goal-scoring ability, dribbling skills, crossing expertise, work rate, long throw-ins and his set-piece prowess. The 2002 FIFA World Cup winner won four La Liga trophies and three Champions League titles, among other domestic and continental honours, before leaving Real Madrid in the summer of 2007.

Centre-back - Sergio Ramos

Sergio Ramos

One of the finest goal-scoring defenders of all time, Sergio Ramos arrived at Real Madrid from Sevilla in the summer of 2005 and has never looked back.

Although he is infamous for being the player with the most send-offs in La Liga and Champions League history, Ramos is one of the pillars of Real Madrid's new-found defensive capability while also contributing up front.

The Real Madrid captain is renowned for his tackling ability, aerial prowess, eye for goals and set-piece ability. Since the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, Ramos assumed penalty-taking duties for Real Madrid and has scored all of his 15 spot-kicks.

His formidable central defensive partnership with Raphael Varane played a key role in Real Madrid conceding a meagre 25 goals all season as they won their first La Liga title in three years.

17 - @realmadriden's Sergio Ramos has become the third player in @LaLigaEN history to score in 17 consecutive seasons, after Agustín ‘Piru’ Gaínza (19) and Carlos Alonso, ‘Santillana’ (17). Captain. pic.twitter.com/C26iGStrrQ — OptaJose (@OptaJose) September 26, 2020

Centre-back - Fernando Hierro

Fernando Hierro

During a successful 14-year stint with Real Madrid, Fernando Hierro conjured over 100 goals in 522 appearances in all competitions for the club, which is an impressive tally for a defender.

Hierro was particularly renowned for his solid defensive play, impressive passing ability and prolific goalscoring prowess. The 52-year-old's versatility meant that he could also be deployed as a defensive midfielder or a sweeper; however, he made the most impact as a centre-back.

Between 1991-92 and 1994-95, Hierro scored an impressive 55 times across competitions as Real Madrid won the La Liga, Copa Del Rey and Spanish Super Cup titles.

1 - On this day in 2003 Fernando Hierro played his last game for @realmadriden (3-1 win vs Athletic in @LaLigaEN). He played 439 games for them (497 in total). Only Raúl, Sanchís, Casillas, Santillana and Sergio Ramos have played more LaLiga games than him for Real Madrid. White. pic.twitter.com/y1S2GQRvLM — OptaJose (@OptaJose) June 22, 2020