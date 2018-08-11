Real Madrid's ideal starting XI for 2018/19 season

Julen Lopetegui: Will he bring Tiki-taka to Real Madrid?

Zinedine Zidane surprisingly stepped down from Real Madrid's bench just a few days after they won their third straight Champions League title. On 12 June, Real Madrid announced that Julen Lopetegui will replace Zidane at their bench. However, there have been more surprises for Real Madrid fans.

On 10 July, Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Juventus after nine seasons with Real Madrid. The Cristiano Ronaldo era at Real Madrid is over. It's time for them to start a real revolution at their club. Lopetegui benefits a lot from his departure because he can now build a new side around young Spanish players.

Zidane is a counter-attacking minded manager. On the other side, Julen Lopetegui is a manager who prefers tiki-taka style and possession is an integral part of his system. Julen Lopetegui is a very interesting coach and Real Madrid fans should be very excited about the start of the new season.

With all his previous teams, Lopetegui has played with a 4-3-3 formation. Surely, Lopetegui will use this formation at Real Madrid. In the picture above, you can see Real Madrid's ideal starting lineup for 2018/19 season.

Goalkeeper

Thibaut Courtois

Real Madrid has finally managed to sign Thibaut Courtois from Chelsea. Signing a goalkeeper wasn’t a must for Real, but Courtois will surely improve the team. Now, Julen Lopetegui must choose between him and Keylor Navas. Lopetegui believes that he can give both keepers sufficient time.

The Belgium goalkeeper should be the first option in the starting lineup. He is a very good shot-stopper and he won the Golden Glove award at the World Cup in Russia last month. But, Lopetegui tends to play from the back line and his goalkeeper must be comfortable on the ball. Courtois is not so comfortable on the ball and Lopetegui must work on that aspect of his game.

