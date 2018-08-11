Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Real Madrid's ideal starting XI for 2018/19 season

Rikky Luiz
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.01K   //    11 Aug 2018, 14:03 IST

Julen Lopetegui Announced As New Real Madrid Manager
Julen Lopetegui: Will he bring Tiki-taka to Real Madrid?

Zinedine Zidane surprisingly stepped down from Real Madrid's bench just a few days after they won their third straight Champions League title. On 12 June, Real Madrid announced that Julen Lopetegui will replace Zidane at their bench. However, there have been more surprises for Real Madrid fans.

On 10 July, Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Juventus after nine seasons with Real Madrid. The Cristiano Ronaldo era at Real Madrid is over. It's time for them to start a real revolution at their club. Lopetegui benefits a lot from his departure because he can now build a new side around young Spanish players.

Zidane is a counter-attacking minded manager. On the other side, Julen Lopetegui is a manager who prefers tiki-taka style and possession is an integral part of his system. Julen Lopetegui is a very interesting coach and Real Madrid fans should be very excited about the start of the new season.

Also read: 3 things that will happen at Real Madrid under Lopetegui


Real Madrid's ideal starting XI for 2018/19 season
Real Madrid's ideal starting XI for 2018/19 season

With all his previous teams, Lopetegui has played with a 4-3-3 formation. Surely, Lopetegui will use this formation at Real Madrid. In the picture above, you can see Real Madrid's ideal starting lineup for 2018/19 season.

Goalkeeper


Real Madrid Unveil New Signing Thibaut Courtois
Thibaut Courtois

Real Madrid has finally managed to sign Thibaut Courtois from Chelsea. Signing a goalkeeper wasn’t a must for Real, but Courtois will surely improve the team. Now, Julen Lopetegui must choose between him and Keylor Navas. Lopetegui believes that he can give both keepers sufficient time.

The Belgium goalkeeper should be the first option in the starting lineup. He is a very good shot-stopper and he won the Golden Glove award at the World Cup in Russia last month. But, Lopetegui tends to play from the back line and his goalkeeper must be comfortable on the ball. Courtois is not so comfortable on the ball and Lopetegui must work on that aspect of his game.




1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Gareth Bale Isco Florentino Perez Zinedine Zidane Julen Lopetegui
Rikky Luiz
ANALYST
Is Gareth Bale capable enough to replace Cristiano...
RELATED STORY
Top 3 most important players at Real Madrid right now
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid's predicted starting XI for the 2018/19 season
RELATED STORY
Barcelona's predicted XI for the 2018/19 season
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid plan world-record offer for...
RELATED STORY
Analysing Real Madrid's squad for new season
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Real Madrid might struggle next season
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid's expected lineup in the upcoming season
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid identify Spurs star to replace Luka...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid transfer news: Latest on Real Madrid's...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
17 Aug GIR REA 11:45 PM Girona vs Real Valladolid
18 Aug REA LEV 01:45 AM Real Betis vs Levante
18 Aug CEL ESP 09:45 PM Celta Vigo vs Espanyol
18 Aug VIL REA 11:45 PM Villarreal vs Real Sociedad
19 Aug BAR DEP 01:45 AM Barcelona vs Deportivo Alavés
19 Aug EIB HUE 09:45 PM Eibar vs Huesca
19 Aug RAY SEV 11:45 PM Rayo Vallecano vs Sevilla
20 Aug REA GET 01:45 AM Real Madrid vs Getafe
20 Aug VAL ATL 11:30 PM Valencia vs Atlético Madrid
21 Aug ATH LEG 01:30 AM Athletic Club vs Leganés
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us