Real Madrid's La Liga efforts not enough but fighting spirit worth commending

It’s been a very grueling season and, in La Liga, Real Madrid and city rivals Atletico Madrid have given it their all in the title race. However, as all the matches came to an end on the final day of the season, it was Diego Simeone’s side that emerged as champions of Spain.

Both teams won 2-1 on Saturday – Real Madrid beat Villarreal and Atletico Madrid also defeated Real Valladolid – but only one could win La Liga.

While Los Blancos have failed to defend the title they won last season, there are still a lot of positives to be taken from their performance.

Spirited performance not enough for Madrid

There’s no doubt that Real Madrid’s squad is aging and needs a massive overhaul. However, the players fought for the badge till the end.

Karim Benzema, Luka Modric and Casemiro inspired their teammates to a spirited performance at the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium on Saturday.

And although Atletico Madrid eventually won La Liga, it cannot be said that Real Madrid didn’t give it their best shot. On the contrary, Los Blancos showed tremendous fighting spirit right till the end.

Even after going 1-0 down to Villarreal early in the game, Zinedine Zidane’s side kept on pressing and probing until they found a breakthrough, eventually winning 2-1.

Real Madrid have failed to win a single trophy in a season for the first time since 2009-10.



Trophyless for the first time in a decade

Atletico Madrid’s triumph in La Liga means Real Madrid will end the season without any piece of silverware for the first time in a decade.

On the positive side, though, it serves as a harsh reality check for the club’s hierarchy, who haven’t really invested much into player recruitment since winning the Champions League three times in a row.

"We have to congratulate Atletico, who deserve [to be champions], because whoever is at the top deserves it," Zidane said after the win over Villarreal, as quoted by Marca.

"But the most important thing is what the [Real Madrid] players have done… I think everyone can be proud of the players, because they have given everything.

"It wasn't easy but in the end we won [against Villarreal]. It's a day to congratulate the whole squad. And that's it."

The Frenchman may yet quit his job but he did his best, considering the limitations of his squad and the sheer number of injuries the team suffered this season.