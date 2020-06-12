Real Madrid's 'Spring Pink/Dark Blue' 2020/21 away kit leaked

Real Madrid are set to don a pink kit in the 2020/21 season.

The last time they sported a full-pink kit was back in the 2014/15 season.

Leaked images of Real Madrid's Adidas away kit for the 2020/21 season have emerged on the internet. Footy Headlines, a reputed source renowned for breaking pictures of unreleased kits, posted images of the Real Madrid away kit earlier on Friday.

The kit is based on a bold rose-pink base shade. The official combination, as stated by the source, is named 'Spring Pink/Dark Blue.' This would mean that Real Madrid would be rocking a full pink kit for the first time since Carlo Ancelotti's 2014/15 season designed by Adidas.

The 2020/21 kit begins with a v-neck design at the top. The inside neck has a 'tiger print' or camouflage on the underside of the shirt.

First look at Real Madrid's 2020/21 away kit

This pattern is identical to that on the sleeves of the home shirt, which was unveiled earlier by the same source. The sleeves do not sport Adidas' iconic three stripes. However, they run from the underside of the shoulder until the end of the shirt.

The stripes maintain a navy blue shade. The Adidas logo, the Real Madrid logo as well as the sponsor text all retain this same shade of blue. The Real Madrid badge is a monochrome version of the original logo. The club emblem is on the left-hand-side while the brand logo is placed on the right.

Real Madrid used a full pink kit back in 2014/15

Real Madrid's long-standing sponsors Emirates dominates the torso area.

A significant difference is the text on the sponsor's logo. While previous kits have only had 'Fly Emirates' on it, the new kit will have the text 'Fly Better' underneath the 'Emirates.' Real Madrid did have a few one-off kits with this text, but it is now a permanent feature in the 2020/21 kit.

Advertisement

Other leaked Real Madrid 2020/21 kits

Real Madrid's 2020/21 home kit

Los Blancos' home kit was leaked by Footy Headlines earlier on in June, while the third kit strip emerged three days ago. Both kits largely maintain the same overall structure as the away kit, albeit with contrasting colour palettes with the exception of the Spring Pink.

The home kit retains the v-neck design at the top with the traditional solid white base. The stripes are placed exactly as they were for the away kit, albeit in pink. However, the primary difference is noticeable on the sleeves.

While the away kit maintains a clean design on the sleeves, the home kit has a cuff of the 'tiger print' or camouflage design with Spring Pink and Dark Blue. The same design is retained for a small stripe on the underside of the collar. The outside of the collar mirrors Adidas' 1990s EQT designs, used by teams such as Liverpool, Bayern Munich, Germany, and others.

Real Madrid's 2020/21 third kit

The sponsor logo text and the Adidas logo retain the navy blue shade, while the club emblem stays true to its original colours.

The third kit doesn't have the same v-neck design as the home and away outfits, sporting a round crew-neck design. Based on a predominantly black base shade, it has pink stripes running down the same location. The club badge, Adidas logo and sponsor logo all maintain the same shade of Spring Pink. The shirt has a striker all-over floral print pattern on it as well.

The shirts were said for varied release dates between June and July, however, they could now be postponed due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.