Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Real Madrid's unfinished business in this transfer window

Ankit Kaushik
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
1.19K   //    23 Aug 2018, 09:42 IST

Real Madrid CF v Getafe CF - La Liga

Despite some big-name transfers, Real Madrid still have some business left in this transfer market. Fans are demanding some more signings, and rightly so after the defeat to Atlético Madrid in the Super Cup.

There are just a few days left in this transfer window for Madrid to make their blockbuster signings. Let's have a look at what businesses can Real Madrid complete:

The No. 9 conundrum

Julen Lopetegui will be hoping to cover the goalscoring shortfall caused by Cristiano Ronaldo's departure by the trio of BBA (Bale, Benzema & Asensio). But the game against Getafe showed some warning signs despite Madrid winning the game comfortably.

As per Opta stats, Madrid's presence in the penalty box was alarmingly low. Both Bale and Benzema drifted out wide and Asensio mainly operated outside the box. In fact, just 17.48% of Madrid's attack was through the middle.

Madrid's attack pattern against Getafe
Madrid's attack pattern against Getafe

Madrid were linked with a number of signings this season after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo. However, the majority of the rumors were quashed by the club. Recently, rumors of the signing Rodrigo emerged, but the Valencia president has clearly mentioned that only his release clause (€120 M) can prise him away from the club.

Rumors linking Timo Werner to Real Madrid were dismissed by the Leipzig manager Ralf Rangnick.

Apart from signing a new striker, Madrid need to get rid of one of the backup strikers (Mayoral, Raul De Tomas). As per Marca, Rayo Vallecano are in pole position to secure a loan move for Raul De Tomas.

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Chelsea Real Madrid CF Football Thiago Alcantara Marcos Alonso Chelsea Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News Bayern Munich Transfer News
Ankit Kaushik
CONTRIBUTOR
Full-Time Developer, Part-Time Writer
Reports: Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid battle for Chelsea...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid want Chelsea defender after Super...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid transfer news: 3 most-likely signings this...
RELATED STORY
Reports: LaLiga giants willing to land big-name Chelsea duo
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Real Madrid sign Thibaut Courtois
RELATED STORY
Should Real Madrid sign another midfielder this summer?
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid transfer news: No.1 target issues an...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid plot £100m swoop for Chelsea duo
RELATED STORY
Hazard's 'verbal' Real Madrid agreement, Perez's bold...
RELATED STORY
3 players who could replace Benzema at Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 2
Tomorrow GET EIB 11:45 PM Getafe vs Eibar
25 Aug LEG REA 01:45 AM Leganés vs Real Sociedad
25 Aug DEP REA 09:45 PM Deportivo Alavés vs Real Betis
25 Aug ATL RAY 11:45 PM Atlético Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano
26 Aug REA BAR 01:45 AM Real Valladolid vs Barcelona
26 Aug ESP VAL 09:45 PM Espanyol vs Valencia
26 Aug SEV VIL 11:45 PM Sevilla vs Villarreal
27 Aug GIR REA 01:45 AM Girona vs Real Madrid
27 Aug LEV CEL 11:45 PM Levante vs Celta Vigo
28 Aug ATH HUE 01:30 AM Athletic Club vs Huesca
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us