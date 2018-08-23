Real Madrid's unfinished business in this transfer window

Despite some big-name transfers, Real Madrid still have some business left in this transfer market. Fans are demanding some more signings, and rightly so after the defeat to Atlético Madrid in the Super Cup.

There are just a few days left in this transfer window for Madrid to make their blockbuster signings. Let's have a look at what businesses can Real Madrid complete:

The No. 9 conundrum

Julen Lopetegui will be hoping to cover the goalscoring shortfall caused by Cristiano Ronaldo's departure by the trio of BBA (Bale, Benzema & Asensio). But the game against Getafe showed some warning signs despite Madrid winning the game comfortably.

As per Opta stats, Madrid's presence in the penalty box was alarmingly low. Both Bale and Benzema drifted out wide and Asensio mainly operated outside the box. In fact, just 17.48% of Madrid's attack was through the middle.

Madrid's attack pattern against Getafe

Madrid were linked with a number of signings this season after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo. However, the majority of the rumors were quashed by the club. Recently, rumors of the signing Rodrigo emerged, but the Valencia president has clearly mentioned that only his release clause (€120 M) can prise him away from the club.

Rumors linking Timo Werner to Real Madrid were dismissed by the Leipzig manager Ralf Rangnick.

Apart from signing a new striker, Madrid need to get rid of one of the backup strikers (Mayoral, Raul De Tomas). As per Marca, Rayo Vallecano are in pole position to secure a loan move for Raul De Tomas.

