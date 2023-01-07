Real Madrid set to make €10 million offer to re-sign former player: Reports

According to reports in the Spanish media, Real Madrid are ready to make a €10 million offer to re-sign former player Fran Garcia.

Garcia, who is currently playing for Rayo Vallecano in La Liga, impressed in the second division last season and Madrid are keen to get him back.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez wants Garcia after the full-back's strong start under Andoni Iraola as he has featured in all the minutes the Madrid side has played in the league.

According to Don Balon, Real Madrid would make a €10 million offer to get Garcia back with both parties keen on making the deal happen.

Why do Real Madrid want Garcia back?

Garcia is a left-back and Madrid have issues with that side after Ferland Mendy's recent struggles there.

The French defender is no longer considered a sure starter after a drop in his performances and Garcia could be a potential replacement.

Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has options to cover at left-back as he can play David Alaba there or even Nacho Fernandez, but Garcia is just 23 and is a long-term target.

Garcia's strengths are his physical strength and is good both offensively and defensively.

Garcia has a release clause of €10 million on his contract with Rayo, but Madrid would only have to spend €5 million as they still own 50% of his rights.

The left-back came through La Fabrica but only made one appearance for the senior team before moving across the city to Vallecas.

The 23-year-old has attracted interest from other clubs, including Sevilla and overseas teams, and Real Madrid don't want to miss the boat.

Garcia too is keen on a return and has never hidden his desire to play for Real Madrid.

Madrid have been searching for a reliable left-back after Marcelo’s departure which has forced Ancelotti to rotate his options at left-back, with Alaba pressed into service as a back-up, alongside first-choice Ferland Mendy.

García made his professional debut on 13 September 2020, starting in a 1–0 away win against RCD Mallorca.

On 13 July 2021, after helping in Rayo's promotion to La Liga, García joined the club permanently on a four-year contract.

