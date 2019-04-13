'Real Madrid should sign Hazard over Kylian Mbappe,' believes Iago Aspas

Samyak Tripathi FOLLOW ANALYST News 60 // 13 Apr 2019, 20:21 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Spain v England - UEFA Nations League A

What’s the story?

Iago Aspas in his latest interview gave updates on his future and even talked about how Real Madrid should shape up for the next season. In an interview with Radio MARCA, the Celta Vigo talisman opened up about his opinions.

The 31-year-old talked about players who would perfectly fit in at the Santiago Bernabeu and who would struggle at the Spanish capital.

In case you didn’t know...

Celta Vigo started the season well with Iago Aspas firing on all fronts but soon fell into relegation zone as he was sidelined for a month and a half. The Spaniard turned down a lucrative offer from a Chinese side to help his side get back above the relegation zone.

Aspas has scored 15 goals and 4 assists in 21 appearances in La Liga and has scored 5 goals in his last 3 matches to help his side climb up the La Liga table as they sit on the 16th position now.

The heart of the matter

Iago Aspas when asked about what he thinks about the upcoming revolution at the Bernabeu in the summer he stated,

"I would sign Hazard because he'd be more affordable than Kylian Mbappe"

When asked about Pogba or Kante he said,

"Pogba or [N'Golo] Kante? Neither. They're not Real Madrid players. I like the midfield, which is now at its best. They have Dani Ceballos, who's an international but hasn't had continuity and, for example, I like Thiago Alcantara more than Pogba and Kante."

"Pogba or Kante? Neither. They're not Real Madrid players"



The French midfielders have been linked with Los Blancos 🤩



But one Spanish international isn't so keen on them



👀https://t.co/tSFcZd1liw pic.twitter.com/F7WKVjToNB — MARCA in English (@MARCAinENGLISH) April 12, 2019

Advertisement

On his future, the 31-year-old stated,

"I'm very comfortable and at home. Right now, I can't see myself wearing a shirt that's not Celta's. I've not thought about whether or not I would play in the Segunda because I don't think we're going down. I would discuss it with the club, but I'm not thinking about it.

What's next?

Real Madrid are quite confident of signing Eden Hazard already as it has been reported that he is house hunting in Madrid and have now turned their attention in securing their other targets. Meanwhile, Celta Vigo and Iago Aspas solely fo,cus on finishing the season on a high with just 7 games left to play.

Advertisement