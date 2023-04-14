Real Madrid could sign Chelsea superstar for just €50 million as they prepare fresh bid: Reports

Real Madrid are said to be preparing a move for Reece James if financial issues force Chelsea to sell players this summer.

Under new ownership, Chelsea have signed as many as 15 players in the last two transfer windows. The club is now looking to offload many players to reduce the size of their squad and also balance their books.

The Blues are on course to miss out on the UEFA Champions League for next season, with them down in 11th position in the Premier League table, 17 points off 4th, which could severely dent their finances.

MARCA have now reported that James is on the radar of Real Madrid as the club looks to reinforce the right-back position at the end of the 2022-23 season.

While James is contracted to Chelsea until 2028, Los Blancos believe that they can sign the England international for as little as €50 million because the West London giants will be keen to raise money in the summer transfer window.

James has played 143 games for Chelsea across competitions, scoring 11 times and providing 20 assists. Incidentally, he was last seen in action at the Santiago Bernabeu, where Chelsea lost 2-0 to Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal.

Rio Ferdinand criticizes Reeces James for his performance in Chelsea's defeat to Real Madrid

Following Chelsea's defeat to Real Madrid, Reece James has been asked to improve his performances by former England international Rio Ferdinand.

James had a tough time in Madrid as Vinicius Junior ran rings around him. The Blues' defender failed to keep track of the Brazilian, who played a part in both goals the La Liga side scored.

Speaking to BT Sport, Ferdinand urged James to take the humiliation personally so that he can work on his shortcomings. He said:

“The important thing is he has to take that personally. As a defender there’s pride, and you know everyone is watching. There’s millions watching, let alone in this stadium. You go home, and you analyse your performance. You get in there with the analysts and say, 'give me my clips I want to see exactly what happened, where did I see the points where I got it wrong today?'”

He added:

“What was my approach? Did I soften my knees on my approach? Was I going in too upright? Was I going in too quick and not putting the brakes on? Go through it with a fine tooth comb. Then it’s about me vs you next week; gaffer make sure I’m one vs one with him and I’m going to prove to the world I can deal with people at this level because that’s what it’s about.”

