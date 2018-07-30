Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Real Madrid squad for the International Champions Cup

Varun Nair
ANALYST
Feature
4.50K   //    30 Jul 2018, 01:06 IST

Spain v Italy - FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifier

13-time UEFA Champions League winners and reigning Champions League winners Real Madrid have announced their squad for the International Champions Cup to be held in the United States of America. New boss Julen Lopetegui will be looking for a bright start to his first season at the club as his team faces Manchester United on the 31st of July in the opening fixture for the club.

Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Final

Real Madrid had a poor domestic season last time despite having a bright start to their campaign by winning the Supercopa de Espana 5-1 on aggregate against eventual La Liga champions Barcelona.

The Supercopa de Espana remained the only success for the record La Liga winners as they finished 3rd in La Liga while getting knocked out in the round of 16 against Leganes in the Copa del Rey.

The European season was altogether a different story as the Los Blancos defeated Manchester United 2-1 to lift the UEFA Super Cup and then followed that up by winning the FIFA Club World Cup 1-0 against Gremio and ending the season by winning 3-1 against Liverpool to lift their 13th and 3rd successive Champions League title.

Eibar v Real Madrid - La Liga

This season will be quite a new Real Madrid side with the Madrid based side making quite a few changes with Julen Lopetegui taking the mantle from the football and Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane after 3 successful years with the club that saw them being the first team to defend a Champions League title in the Champions League era as well as the first team to win 3 successive Champions league title in the Champions League era.

This season will also mark the first time in 9 years that the Los Blancos will be without their iconic Number 7 Cristiano Ronaldo after the Portuguese made his way to Juventus in a mammoth €100 million.


Flamengo v Parana - Brasileirao Series A 2018

New boss Julen Lopetegui will be without World Cup stars Casemiro, Marcelo, Raphael Varane, Luka Modric and Mateo Kovacic while new signings Andriy Lunin, Vinicius Jr and Alvaro Odriozola have been added to the squad.

Real Madrid squad

Goalkeepers: Keylor Navas, Kiko Casilla, Luca Zidane, Andriy Lunin.

Defenders: Dani Carvajal, Jesus Vallejo, Sergio Ramos, Nacho, Theo Hernandez, Alvaro Odriozola, Sergio Reguilón, Luismi Quezada, Sergio López, Javi Sánchez, De la fuente, Jose León Bernal.

Midfielders: Toni Kroos, Marcos Llorente, Marco Asensio, Isco, Dani Ceballos, Martin Odegaard, Federico Valverde, Jaime Seoane, Óscar Rodriguez Arnaiz, Francisco Feuillassier.

Forwards: Karim Benzema, Gareth Bale, Lucas Vázquez, Borja Mayoral, Raul De Tomás, Vinicius Jr.

Real Madrid Fixtures | Real Madrid Venues

July 31: Real Madrid vs Manchester United, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami

August 4: Real Madrid vs Juventus, Fedex Field, Landover

August 7: Real Madrid vs AS Roma, Metlife Stadium, East Rutherford

