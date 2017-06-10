Reports: Real Madrid star confirms that he wants to leave

@falsewinger by Sripad Rumours 10 Jun 2017, 11:00 IST

Alvaro Morata has informed Real Madrid that he wants to leave the club according to The Express. The English publication claims that the striker is keen on playing regularly next season to boost his chances of making it to the Spain National Squad for the World Cup.

Spanish publication, Marca has also reported this story and have added that the striker held talks with Los Blancos. He was not assured enough match time, and thus he decided to move.

Real Madrid brought Morata back from Juventus in the summer of 2016. He showed a lot of promise in Turin and Zidane wanted him to lead Madrid.

However, things did not turn out the way the manager expected. The striker failed to live up to his expectations and was always played second fiddle to Karim Benzema.

Despite finishing the season with 15 goals from 26 La Liga games, he's not managed to impress the Madrid manager. Zidane wants to sign a prolific striker this summer, and that would push Morata further down the pecking order.

Morata has informed Real Madrid that he does not want to remain on the bench next season. He has held talks with the board and the manager, and with no assurance over game time, he has decided to leave the club.

Manchester United and Chelsea have been chasing Alvaro Morata for a long time now. AC Milan are also said to be keen on signing the striker.

Red Devils are the ones in active discussion with Real Madrid for the Spanish striker right now. They have had a £52 million bid rejected already and are reportedly set to make a fresh bid.

Alvaro Morata will hold talks with other clubs before making a move. Manchester United have reportedly agreed personal terms with him, but the same was reported with AC Milan as well.

The striker is apparently keen on working under Antonio Conte and wants to join Chelsea. But The Blues are targeting Romelu Lukaku right now and are not concentrating on the Spanish striker.

Manchester United are highly likely to sign Alvaro Morata, and they do, then it's a win-win situation for both. The club will get an excellent young striker while the player will get to be their #1 choice and play regularly.