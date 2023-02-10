Real Madrid star to decide his future in June - Reports

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos is reportedly set to make a decision on his future with the club in June, as per journalist Tomaz Gonzalez.

The 33-year-old German international has been a key player for the Spanish giants over the past decade, helping lead the team to numerous victories in some of the biggest competitions in world football.

Kroos has been a key figure in Real Madrid's success, having won 4 UEFA Champions League titles, 4 FIFA Club World Cups, 3 La Liga championships, 4 UEFA Super Cups, and three Spanish Super Cups during his time with the club. He has also made an impressive 394 appearances for the team, scoring 27 goals and providing 87 assists.

Despite this success, Kroos has hinted towards retirement from active football as he wishes to spend more time with his family after achieving almost everything in his glorious career. He had already announced his international retirement in 2021, a year before the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

However, recent developments suggest Real Madrid has requested the German legend to continue playing for the club, assuring him that he will continue to be an important figure in the team. Kroos is reportedly taking his time to consider his options.

Kroos has been instrumental in Real Madrid's domination over the past decade. His leadership, vision, and technical ability have made him one of the most important players in the team's history. His future with the club remains in the air, but fans will eagerly await his decision as they look to see if one of the club's all-time greats will continue his successful stint with the team.

Kroos's impact on Real Madrid will be felt for many years, regardless of the outcome. His skills and influence on the field have been a major factor in the club's sustained success, and his presence will be greatly missed if he chooses to move on or hang his boots.

With an uncertain future for the club amidst a complete overhaul of the squad, the presence of senior players like Kroos and Luka Modric will immensely help the younger players.

Former player Xabi Alonso's success at Leverkusen has put him on Real Madrid's radar for head coach position - Reports

Real Madrid is closely monitoring former player Xabi Alonso's progress as head coach at Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen, as per Spanish outlet MARCA.

Alonso, who has been a candidate to coach the Spanish giants since the start of his coaching career, is said to be under consideration following reports that Carlo Ancelotti may be leaving the club.

Leverkusen signed Alonso in October 2022 and the former Spanish international has made a quick impact on the team's performance since joining. Leverkusen has only lost one of their last five competitive games under Alonso in the top-tier German league. However, it remains to be seen if Real Madrid will pick Alonso as their head coach if and when Ancelotti decides to leave.

