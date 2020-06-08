Real Madrid star Eden Hazard "from another planet", says brother Kylian

Eden Hazard's move to Real Madrid from Chelsea for an initial fee of €100 million has been well documented. After seven years at Stamford Bridge, Hazard moved to his dream club, to play under his favorite player, Real Madrid legend and current coach Zinedine Zidane.

However, it is fair to say that his first season in Spain has not gone according to plan. Hazard joined the club overweight; a fact that he admitted. And a persistent ankle injury afterward has meant that Hazard has only played 10 games for Real Madrid in the league, scoring one goal and providing one assist.

EXACTLY One Year Ago Real Madrid did a ‘Comunicado Oficial’ to announce the signing of Eden Hazard 😍 https://t.co/EMbhfKKWZZ — Vamos Hazard 🏡 (@VamosHazard) June 7, 2020

"This is not his last season with Real Madrid."

Kylian Hazard, Eden's brother, is optimistic. The Hazard brothers, Kylian, Eden, and Thorgan, were all part of the Chelsea set-up at some point in their careers. While Eden is at Real Madrid, Thorgan Hazard has made a name for himself in the Bundesliga. He moved to Borussia Dortmund from Borussia Monchengladbach last summer.

Kylian Hazard, who now plays in Belgium for Cercle Brugge, believes that a lot more is to come from his brother. In a recent interview with Le Derniere Heure, he stated that Eden is now fully fit and ready to play.

"You already know him. He only hopes for one thing: that the competitions return. Who has had a difficult first season in Madrid? You still have time. This is not his least year with Real Madrid."

Kylian also said that doubts were raised about Eden during his first season with Chelsea.

"During his first season with Chelsea, people also wondered what his level was. And in the end he became one of the best players in the Premier League."

It has been reported that Eden Hazard has been one of the most impressive players in recent training sessions at Real Madrid. Last Thursday, in a practice match he even scored a hat-trick and Zinedine Zidane said that Hazard was running like a motorcycle.

Eden Hazard continues to improve every day - he's working at the same pace as his teammates. He'll be able to participate in La Liga straight away. [@melchorcope] pic.twitter.com/szHMMFgBUM — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) June 5, 2020

And Kylian has no doubts that Hazard is set to reach the heady heights that he reached at Chelsea.

"If he is one hundred percent, then Eden is from another planet. He will be the best in each team. If you can show your qualities, everyone says "Wow!"

And he is certain that Belgium, led by Eden, will win a trophy at the international level.

"I already was convinced this year (winning the Euros). I hope it helps Belgium get the trophy. The Red Devils were close in 2018. We deserve to earn something."

Real Madrid are second in La Liga this season, two points behind arch-rivals Barcelona. And when Hazard has played for them, he has been world-class. He manages 3.9 dribbles and 1.4 key passes per game in the league for Real Madrid.

It is imperative that Real Madrid keep the 29-year old Belgian fit and firing for the title run-in. With games coming thick and fast, Los Blancos new no.7 needs to step up no doubt.