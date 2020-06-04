Real Madrid star Hazard warms up for LaLiga return with scintillating training display

Real Madrid have been boosted by Eden Hazard's return to fitness ahead of LaLiga Santander's restart.

The Belgian impressed Zidane with a hat-trick in training and has looked fitter than he did prior to his injuries in Madrid.

Real Madrid ace Eden Hazard starred in a training match at their headquarters Real Madrid City. Head coach Zinedine Zidane organised the match as Los Blancos amp up their training sessions ahead of the LaLiga Santander return.

Reports in Spain suggested that he has put a turbulent season behind him and is approaching peak physical condition. This is a timely boost for Real Madrid with the season set to begin once again in ten days.

Real Madrid played three full matches in training over the last four days, which helped the players regain their touch after two months of lockdown. In the most recent one, Hazard scored a hat-trick, including a goal that drew applause from his teammates.

3 - No other player has won more penalties than Real Madrid’s Eden Hazard in @LaLigaEN this season (three, level with Nabil Fekir). Danger. pic.twitter.com/KThu88mrsI — OptaJose (@OptaJose) February 16, 2020

More so, it is Hazard's physical conditioning that impressed Zidane after the Belgian was said to be overweight at the start of the season. His performances in training have convinced the 13-time European champions that he can be available to aid Real Madrid's title hunt.

Zidane's side sit just two points below eternal rivals Barcelona on the LaLiga table. With 11 game weeks left to play, Real Madrid have quite the task on their hands. There is no official word on the scheduling of the UEFA Champions League. That being said, when the competition eventually does return, the capital club will need to manage game time in order to avoid further injuries.

Hazard's return a boost for Real Madrid

Eden Hazard has faced a difficult debut season

Hazard has had a nightmare start to life in the capital city after his €100m move from Chelsea. The Belgian skipper was touted for big things after he sealed his dream move. However, injuries got the better of Hazard in his debut season at Real Madrid.

The former Chelsea man suffered a hamstring injury in mid-August upon his arrival in Madrid. This injury saw him sit out 25 days of the season and seemingly recovered from it with a couple of classy displays.

1030 – Eden Hazard has won 1030 fouls in the top 5 leagues in the past decade, at least 233 more than any other player. Garden 👨‍🌾. @hazardeden10 @ChelseaFC #Opta2010s pic.twitter.com/zVeonVQvIS — Optajean (@OptaJean) December 27, 2019

Approximately two months after that, he suffered the first of two significant injuries with Real Madrid, a hairline crack in the foot. This injury saw him miss a whopping 17 games for the club, taking just under 70 days to recover.

Misfortune struck the Belgian once again as it took Hazard precisely two weeks to pick up another injury, this time potentially ruling him out of the season. In a clash with his compatriot Thomas Meunier during a UCL match, Hazard suffered a fissure of the fibula and required surgery. Hazard underwent surgery on March 5 in Dallas and was sure to miss the remainder of the campaign as per the original scheduling.

Hazard picked up a serious injury against Paris Saint-Germain

Now finally appearing to be fit and ready to fire on all cylinders, the former LOSC Lille man's return is massive for Real Madrid. The 29-year-old along with the returning Marco Asensio, could be game-changers for Zinedine Zidane's attack.

Karim Benzema has been burdened by the responsibility of being the main and often only source of goals in attack. Hazard is a player who can light up the Santiago Bernabéu and can give Real Madrid an extra dimension in the final third.