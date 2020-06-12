Real Madrid star Kroos plays down transfer reports, says '80 per cent' of them aren't true

Real Madrid metronome Kroos says a lot of the transfer speculation surrounding Los Blancos isn't true.

The German also stated that he is unaware of the club's financial state and the possibilities in the transfer market.

With the transfer window just around the corner, Real Madrid have made headlines with reported interest in several players. Superstars such as Kylian Mbappé, Erling Håland, and more have been continuously linked to Los Blancos as they look to reclaim the UEFA Champions League and La Liga titles.

However, Real Madrid star Toni Kroos suggested that most of the rumours going around are false, saying that he doesn't pay heed to them. The German midfielder stated that he is unaware of the club's interests in the market and the financial possibilities of the club at the moment.

Kroos not bothered by Real Madrid transfer speculation

The German is a pivotal player for Real Madrid

Speaking to DAZN on the same, Toni Kroos began;

"I don't know what the club wants and what financial expenses are possible."

He said despite the fact that the players are 'interesting' for any club in the world, such rumours are common and not necessarily true. He continued;

"The players mentioned are interesting for many clubs because they are young and of good quality, but I've heard so many names in my six years in Madrid that could come and go and 80 per cent of the time things have turned out differently."

Toni Kroos misplaced just ONE pass against Barcelona:



⬢ 98.5% pass accuracy

⬢ 65 passes attempted

⬢ 64 passes completed

⬢ 1 assist



Midfield Masterclass (again). #ElClásico pic.twitter.com/yRBhZLFeYG — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 1, 2020

Real Madrid have been linked to many young superstars from all over the world. Mbappé is undoubtedly one of them, along with Håland, Eduardo Camavinga, Jadon Sancho and several others.

However, it is being reported that Zinedine Zidane's men might not be able to pull off such star signings due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Real Madrid have been in the market for midfield reinforcements due to the ageing Luka Modrić and a deputy for Casemiro.

6 - Real Madrid's Toni Kroos has been involved in six goals this season (3 goals, 3 assists), only one fewer than the last season. Key. pic.twitter.com/rDhhj8sssS — OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 30, 2019

Recently, MARCA suggested that Real Madrid could lose Donny van de Beek to United due to the same season, given that they have taken a financial blow due to the pandemic. The Dutchman was all set to move to Madrid last year but stayed on for another season upon Ajax's request. This was to help soften the blow of losing fellow stars Frenkie de Jong and Matthijs de Ligt among others.

One player who certainly is set for a move this summer is Toni Kroos' international teammate Mario Götze. Borussia Dortmund announced that the World Cup-winner is set to end the long association with the German attacker at the end of the season.

Götze shared the international stage with Kroos

The Real Madrid star, however, chose not to speak on what his German colleague's next move could be. He commented;

"I haven't seen him play at all lately. This is not only because he is used little, but because I watch so little Bundesliga. Therefore I cannot speculate on where he could fit right now."

LaLiga Santander has returned after an absence of over two months on Friday with the Seville Derby. Sevilla kicked off the restart with a 2-0 win over their city rivals Real Betis.

Kroos is set to return to action with Real Madrid against Eibar at home on June 14. The 13-time European champions are set to resume their title hunt as they sit just two points behind FC Barcelona at the top of the table.