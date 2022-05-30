Real Madrid star may force move as PSG prepare bid close to €50 million to secure his signature: Reports

Real Madrid midfield dynamo Casemiro could be on his way out of the Spanish capital club with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) after his signature.

As reported by Spanish media outlet El Nacional, PSG are preparing a €50 million bid to secure the serivces of the Brazilian international.

Casemiro has won everything he could possibly do at club level with Los Blancos and is said to be considering a new adventure in a new country.

The Brazilian defensive midfielder could have added competition for places if Los Blancos can get the deal for Aurelien Tchouameni over the line.

El Nacional claims that Casemiro is happy to consider his options and could be tempted to join cash-rich PSG.

Nasser Al-Khelaïfi is reportedly preparing a €50 million offer for the Brazilian international and that could be too good to turn down for Florentino Perez.

With the player having already entered his thirties, Perez might find the offer too difficult to resist as per the report.

PSG and Real Madrid are clearly not on the best terms at the moment following the Kylian Mbappe saga.

We will have to wait and see whether the French giants can get this deal over the line and reunite Casemiro with his former teammate Sergio Ramos.

Casemiro to PSG from Real Madrid could be a good deal for all parties

Needless to say, Casemiro has been an incredible servant to Real Madrid over the years.

He has been one of the most crucial players for Los Blancos during a spell in which they won five Champions League titles in nine years.

Luka Modric and Toni Kroos are both world-class midfielders but they get the room to showcase their magic thanks to the dirty work Casemiro does for the team.

However, with all three of their star midfielders in their thirties, the Spanish giants would have to eventually look to build for the future.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



100% aerial duels won (5/5)

11 ground duels attempted

8 ground duels won

6 ball recoveries

4 tackles won

3 ball clearances



Defensive beast! #UCLfinal Casemiro’s defensive game by numbers vs Liverpool:100% aerial duels won (5/5)11 ground duels attempted8 ground duels won6 ball recoveries4 tackles won3 ball clearancesDefensive beast! Casemiro’s defensive game by numbers vs Liverpool: 100% aerial duels won (5/5) 11 ground duels attempted 8 ground duels won 6 ball recoveries 4 tackles won 3 ball clearances Defensive beast! 🇧🇷😤 #UCLfinal https://t.co/kbmozBwNNa

Real Madrid have been ruthless in their treatment of players beyond the age of 30 in the past. Sergio Ramos and even Cristiano Ronaldo have been offloaded by them in the past since turning 30.

They have hardly regretted letting the two depart with success continuing to come, and Casemiro could be the next to make way with Aurelien Tchouameni widely linked with a move to Madrid.

From PSG's point of view, a move for Casemiro also makes sense as his experience at the highest level could help them finally establish themselves as a force to be reckoned with in Europe.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by S Chowdhury