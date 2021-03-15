Real Madrid star set to be sidelined for a month - Reports

Real Madrid winger Eden Hazard has reportedly been ruled out of action for over a month due to injury. The Belgian has made just eight appearances in the La Liga for Real Madrid this season and has been blighted by injuries since joining the club in 2019.

According to Sky Sports, Zinedine Zidane and Real Madrid will have to do without Eden Hazard's service as they approach the crunch phase of the 2020-21 season.

Eden Hazard endured a horrendous debut season for Real Madrid, during which he made just 16 appearances for the club while scoring just one goal and providing six assists.

Despite his poor form and lack of fitness this season, Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane said that he believes Eden Hazard will come good for Real Madrid in a recent interview.

Real Madrid signed Eden Hazard from Chelsea in the summer of 2019 in a deal worth €100 million. Hazard spent seven years at Chelsea, where he won two Premier League titles, two Europa League titles, and an FA Cup.

Hazard also won the FWA Footballer of the Year and the PFA Player of the Year awards in the 2014-15 season when he led Chelsea to the Premier League title.

The Belgian was signed as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo, who left the Los Blancos to join Juventus in 2018. Hazard, however, has endured a torrid time in the Spanish capital. Most fans and pundits in the country believe the Belgian's best days are behind him and feel Real Madrid must sell the former Chelsea man in the summer.

Eden Hazard, though, has shown signs of returning to form this season when he scored two goals in nine appearances for the Spanish giants.

Real Madrid spent the majority of the last two transfer windows selling and loaning out players who did not have a future at the club according to Zinedine Zidane. Many expected the club to part ways with Eden Hazard last summer, but Zidane showed faith in the winger.

OFFICIAL: Real Madrid have confirmed Eden Hazard has suffered a muscle injury. — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) March 15, 2021

However, the Real Madrid hierarchy have been left frustrated by Hazard's inability to reproduce the performances that made the club sign him from Chelsea in 2019. The Los Blancos could cut their losses and part ways with Hazard in the summer.