Real Madrid star slips down pecking order as Sevilla plot transfer swoop: Reports

Real Madrid defender Nacho Fernandez has attracted interest in the transfer market from La Liga rivals Sevilla.

Sevilla have had a decent transfer window thus far despite losing multiple starters. Diego Carlos has moved to Aston Villa while Jules Kounde has also been sold to Barcelona. The club have moved quickly to sign replacements and have added Brazilian defender Marcao from Galatasaray to their squad.

Furthermore, they have also added Isco and Alex Telles from Real Madrid, Manchester United on loan and are still looking for another centre-back.

The Spanish club has recently recognized Nacho Fernandez as a potential signing.

Nacho is under contract at Real Madrid until the summer of 2024 and the recent signing of Antonio Rudiger has resulted in him slipping down the pecking order. The player is currently the fourth-choice centre-back at the club and hence might end up considering a move to Sevilla this summer.

Should Real Madrid sell Nacho this summer?

Nacho Fernandez has been at Madrid right since he was a youngster. The centre-back first broke into the squad as a 20-year old in the 2010-11 season. He has been an integral part of the squad in recent years and has enjoyed huge success at the club.

Nacho is capable of playing multiple positions across defense, which is a major reason why he has been highly-rated by so many managers. The centre-back scored three goals in 42 appearances across competitions last season but his playing time has been less than ideal.

Out of his 42 appearances, only 26 were starts, a trend that is set to worsen in the coming season. Rudiger’s signing means that Nacho is now below the likes of David Alaba, Eder Militao and the German defender in the pecking order. Madrid also have plenty of depth when it comes to fullbacks and hence might be tempted by a potential Sevilla offer for Nacho.

Of course, the 32-year old has proven to be a worthy soldier for the club, especially in the case of injuries in recent seasons. Hence, Carlo Ancelotti and Florentino Perez might also decide that they want to keep hold of him.

