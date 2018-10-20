Real Madrid star wants Neymar at Santiago Bernabeu

Neymar to Real Madrid?

What's the Story?

Real Madrid ace Lucas Vazquez has ignited speculation regarding Neymar's move to Real Madrid by admitting that 'any club would want him.' The 27-year-old regarded the Brazilian as a world class player, but insisted that it is too soon to speak about signings.

In case you didn't know...

Since his big money move to Paris Saint-Germain, Neymar has been heavily linked with a move to the Spanish capital. Reports from Spain suggest that if a bid above £195m is placed on the table, the French giants will allow their star man to leave.

The heart of the matter

The Galacticos are currently missing the departed Cristiano Ronaldo, who switched to Juventus earlier in the summer. While Gareth Bale has been beset by injuries, Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio haven't been scoring consistently. As a result, they are winless in four matches, having failed to find the back of the net in each of those occasions.

Should Neymar choose to leave or be allowed to, the likes of Manchester United, Barcelona and Real Madrid are expected to be put on red alert. Vazquez remarked that he would love to play with the 26-year-old. He said:

"He [Neymar] is a great player, a world star and any team would want to have him.”

According to the Spaniard, it is too soon to speak about potential winter recruitment ideas. He added:

“It's too soon to speak about signings. We have what we have right now and then we will see. The club need a united squad and coaching staff, and that's what we have.”

Video

A world class act, indeed.

What's next?

Neymar's transfer rumour mill continues to churn out various possibilities for the forward, but PSG's dominance and progress under new boss Tomas Tuchel should motivate the Brazilian, who has his eyes set on the Ballon d'Or.

Meanwhile, Neymar and PSG host Amiens SC on 20 October. Vazquez and co. will be looking to improve their recent performances and get back to winning ways when they welcome Levante.