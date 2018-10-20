×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Real Madrid star wants Neymar at Santiago Bernabeu 

Ishu Roy
ANALYST
Rumors
110   //    20 Oct 2018, 15:48 IST

Neymar to Real Madrid?
Neymar to Real Madrid?

What's the Story?

Real Madrid ace Lucas Vazquez has ignited speculation regarding Neymar's move to Real Madrid by admitting that 'any club would want him.' The 27-year-old regarded the Brazilian as a world class player, but insisted that it is too soon to speak about signings.

In case you didn't know...

Since his big money move to Paris Saint-Germain, Neymar has been heavily linked with a move to the Spanish capital. Reports from Spain suggest that if a bid above £195m is placed on the table, the French giants will allow their star man to leave.

The heart of the matter

The Galacticos are currently missing the departed Cristiano Ronaldo, who switched to Juventus earlier in the summer. While Gareth Bale has been beset by injuries, Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio haven't been scoring consistently. As a result, they are winless in four matches, having failed to find the back of the net in each of those occasions.

Should Neymar choose to leave or be allowed to, the likes of Manchester United, Barcelona and Real Madrid are expected to be put on red alert. Vazquez remarked that he would love to play with the 26-year-old. He said:

"He [Neymar] is a great player, a world star and any team would want to have him.” 

According to the Spaniard, it is too soon to speak about potential winter recruitment ideas. He added:

“It's too soon to speak about signings. We have what we have right now and then we will see. The club need a united squad and coaching staff, and that's what we have.” 

Video

A world class act, indeed.

What's next?

Neymar's transfer rumour mill continues to churn out various possibilities for the forward, but PSG's dominance and progress under new boss Tomas Tuchel should motivate the Brazilian, who has his eyes set on the Ballon d'Or.

Meanwhile, Neymar and PSG host Amiens SC on 20 October. Vazquez and co. will be looking to improve their recent performances and get back to winning ways when they welcome Levante.

Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Paris Saint-Germain Football Neymar Lucas Vazquez Thomas Tuchel Julen Lopetegui
Ishu Roy
ANALYST
19 years old. Studious observer of cricket and football. Writer at Sportsmonks, Sportwalk and thefootballaddict. Former writer at MadAboutEpl, The4thOfficial and Soccersouls.
Reports: Neymar urges PSG to sign Real Madrid talisman
RELATED STORY
The aftermath of Ronaldo's transfer: Real Madrid possible...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid plotting a sensational move for PSG...
RELATED STORY
5 potential replacements for Cristiano Ronaldo at Real...
RELATED STORY
Breaking: Neymar denies Real Madrid move.
RELATED STORY
Reports: PSG superstar 'reaches agreement' over €198M...
RELATED STORY
Why does Neymar need Real Madrid more than they need him?
RELATED STORY
5 stars who can replace Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid to target next Galactico with...
RELATED STORY
5 potential replacements for Cristiano Ronaldo at Real...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 9
FT CEL DEP
0 - 1
 Celta Vigo vs Deportivo Alavés
Today REA LEV 04:30 PM Real Madrid vs Levante
Today VAL LEG 07:45 PM Valencia vs Leganés
Today VIL ATL 10:00 PM Villarreal vs Atlético Madrid
Tomorrow BAR SEV 12:15 AM Barcelona vs Sevilla
Tomorrow RAY GET 03:30 PM Rayo Vallecano vs Getafe
Tomorrow EIB ATH 07:45 PM Eibar vs Athletic Club
Tomorrow HUE ESP 10:00 PM Huesca vs Espanyol
22 Oct REA REA 12:15 AM Real Betis vs Real Valladolid
23 Oct REA GIR 12:30 AM Real Sociedad vs Girona
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us