Getafe 1-0 Real Madrid: 5 Talking Points as 16th placed Getafe stun league leaders | La Liga 2021-22

Getafe stunned league leaders Real Madrid as they won Sunday's game 1-0 thanks to a goal from Enes Unal. The Turkish international pounced on a mistake by Eder Militao and buried the ball in the back of the net in the 9th minute of the fixture.

Real Madrid tried everything in their power to take control of the result and even hit the cross-bar through Luka Modric. However, Getafe's resilience ensured Real Madrid took nothing away from the game.

Carlo Ancelotti tried to mix his tactics and introduced Eden Hazard and Marcelo in the second half. Although they helped create pressure on the hosts, Real Madrid simply could not produce the end product.

On that note, here's five talking points from the game:

#5. Luka Modric was the only positive for Real Madrid

Luka Modric in action against Getafe.

Luka Modric was the only player that looked up to the task on Sunday. The Croatian international tried his level best to turn the game in the favor of Real Madrid but it just was not meant to be.

The 36-year-old came close to scoring on quite a few occasions. Modric had two brilliant strikes throughout the game, one of which hit the crossbar. Moreover, Modric won seven duels, successfully completed two dribbles and made six interceptions.

#4. Real Madrid really missed Vinicius Jr. upfront

Vinicius Jr.

Vinicius Jr. missed the game against Getafe after testing positive for COVID-19. It is true that a team as big as Real Madrid cannot depend on a youngster but it is the harsh reality at the moment. The Brazilian's absence on the left really left them exposed.

Rodrygo was just not effective enough. Moreover, Ferland Mendy's lack of offensive prowess added to their woes. Ancelotti tried to rejuvenate the left wing by introducing Hazard and Marcelo but it did not yield the desired result.

