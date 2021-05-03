Real Madrid suffer massive injury blow ahead of Champions League showdown with Chelsea

Real Madrid have confirmed that defender Raphael Varane has suffered a muscular injury and will miss the return leg of the side's Champions League semi-final clash against Chelsea on Wednesday.

Chelsea host Spanish side Real Madrid on Wednesday after the two sides played out a 1-1 draw in the Spanish capital last week. Thomas Tuchel's men grabbed a crucial away goal to open the scoring. Karim Benzema then leveled the scores for his side just before the half-hour mark. A calmer second half saw both sides take a goal apiece ahead of the second leg.

Real Madrid, who have had more than their fair share of injuries this campaign, confirmed that Raphael Varane has also been sidelined with an injury to his right abductor muscle. This will see him miss the Chelsea clash on Wednesday. Varane's injury comes as a blow for Zinedine Zidane. The coach could also miss Federico Valverde and Ferland Mendy, who are doubts for the Chelsea game. The duo also missed the first leg of the semifinal.

Sergio Ramos to return for Real Madrid clash against Chelsea

Fortunately for Real Madrid, club captain Sergio Ramos is expected to return for the Champions League game on Wednesday. The defender has been out with injury since the last international break but has now resumed full training and is expected to feature against Chelsea. Ramos will fill the void left by Varane and is expected to be partnered by the rejuvenated Eder Militao in defense for Real Madrid against Chelsea.

Other Real Madrid players who have been ruled out of the Chelsea clash are Dani Carvajal and Lucas Vasquez. Both men are out for the season with injuries. Chelsea have a much better fate as Thomas Tuchel has an almost full squad to select from, with Matteo Kovacic being the only doubt for the clash.

Both Chelsea and Real Madrid enjoyed comfortable 2-0 home victories in their domestic duties over the weekend. The Spanish giants are still alive in the dramatic La Liga title race where they sit two points behind league leaders Atletico Madrid with four games to go. Thomas Tuchel, on the other hand, is in a tight race to secure Champions League football for Chelsea next season.