×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Real Madrid superstar agrees to join Juventus on a 4-year-deal, Conte wants to hijack Barcelona target and more Serie A news: 8 March 2019               

Diartano Christian
ANALYST
Rumors
12.43K   //    08 Mar 2019, 14:44 IST

Antonio Conte
Antonio Conte

Marcelo agrees to join Juventus

It would just be a matter of time for Marcelo until Real Madrid dumps him out permanently in the next transfer window. Following the resurgence of Sergio Reguilon, the Brazilian has lost his place and, even a new manager seems could not save his career if the Los Blancos decide to replace Solari.

Fortunately, Juventus are willing to offer him an escape route. Marcelo now has agreed to join the Old Lady on a 4-year-deal, according to a Calcio Mercato. Before Reguilon taking the Bernabeu by storm, the 30-year-old had been Madrid's undisputed number one.


Many know that Marcelo is one of the best left-backs in the world and one of Cristiano Ronaldo's closest friends. However, the Old Lady might be forced to sell Alex Sandro if the Madrid player arrives.

Conte wants de Ligt

Massimiliano Allegri's fate could be sealed if Juventus do not manage to pass through Champions League quarterfinal. Former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is the favourite to take over if Juventus decide to sack the former AC Milan coach. Conte has been out of jobr since the Blues decided to sack him months ago.

However, Conte would not want to come alone to Juventus. The 49-year-old wants to take Matthijs de Ligt with him, according to a report from Tuttosport. The Italian views de Ligt as a successor to Juventus's greats such as Chiellini and Barzagli.

Barcelona also have stated interest in the Dutch defender and could be prepared for a fierce battle with the Old Lady. With interest from many European giants, de Ligt would surely not come for cheap to any teams. Juventus would need to sell several of their key players to lure the Ajax's most prized defender.

Monchi to leave Roma on Friday

Following a disastrous result against Porto in the Champions League round of 16, AS Roma has decided to dump Eusebio di Francesco from their managerial position. Roma reportedly want to appoint Claudio Ranieri as their caretaker manager until the end of the season.

However, Eusebio could not be the only one who left the Italian giant as Monchi also has prepared to leaves on Friday, Football Italia reveals. The Spaniard has been in charge as Roma's sporting director since 2017. Arsenal are willing to take the 50-year-old to the Emirates following Sven Mslintat's departure.





Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Serie A TIM 2018-19 Juventus AS Roma Football Marcelo Cristiano Ronaldo
Diartano Christian
ANALYST
Juventus vs AS Roma: Match Preview, Team News and Predictions | Serie A 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Serie A Predictions and Odds: Gameweek 18
RELATED STORY
Juventus 1-0 Roma: 3 reasons why Juventus won | Serie A 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Serie A 2018-19, Juventus 1-0 Roma: 5 Talking Points and Tactical Analysis
RELATED STORY
Juventus XI who played for their rivals
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo news: Former United superstar reveals what Roma players begged him to do in 7-1 thrashing in 2007 
RELATED STORY
Juventus vs AS Roma: Fantasy Football Tips and Football Fantasy XI 
RELATED STORY
Report: Juventus looking to hijack Barcelona top transfer target
RELATED STORY
Top Contenders for the Serie A Golden Boot: March 2019
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo News: the Portuguese star wants Juventus to make a double signing to reunite with key duo
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 27
FT JUV UDI
4 - 1
 Juventus vs Udinese
Today PAR GEN 10:30 PM Parma vs Genoa
Tomorrow CHI MIL 01:00 AM Chievo vs Milan
Tomorrow BOL CAG 05:00 PM Bologna vs Cagliari
Tomorrow SAM ATA 07:30 PM Sampdoria vs Atalanta
Tomorrow INT SPA 07:30 PM Internazionale vs SPAL
Tomorrow FRO TOR 07:30 PM Frosinone vs Torino
Tomorrow SAS NAP 10:30 PM Sassuolo vs Napoli
11 Mar FIO LAZ 01:00 AM Fiorentina vs Lazio
12 Mar ROM EMP 01:00 AM Roma vs Empoli
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us