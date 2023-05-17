Real Madrid superstar Luka Modric uses Vicks VapoRub trick to enter matches in the best possible way: Reports

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric is still going strong at the age of 37. The Croatian superstar recently revealed a trick that he uses to perform better on the pitch.

The technique is very simple yet very effective. Modric rubs Vicks VapoRub on his nostrils to breath better during matches. Hence, from the first minute of the game, he is able to get up to the tempo and the intensity of the game.

While the trick is an old one, it seems like the veteran Modric still relies on it. He has once again been a crucial player for Los Blancos this season. scoring six goals and providing six assists in 47 matches across competitions.

He recently also made a very quick recovery from an injury setback. Speaking about his body's ability to do so at this age, Real Madrid's Luka Modric said (via El Nacional):

"I care a lot about my physical condition and my health and when I was injured I wanted to do everything possible to play these games. I tried to do something different because of the advice of some friends and I came back earlier than I thought."

Real Madrid superstar Luka Modric spoke about the UEFA Champions League showdown against Manchester City

Los Blancos are set to take on Manchester City in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-finals in a matter of hours. The first leg between the two sides at the Santiago Bernabeu ended in a 1-1 draw.

Hence, there is all to play for in the second leg at the Etihad. Ahead of the highly anticipated game, Luka Modric claimed that he is ready for the match. The midfield maestro said (via Football Espana):

“Of course I am motivated. I still remember the video that Zizou played us, which talked about us becoming a dynasty. Of course we have it in mind. It gives us extra motivation. Just playing these types of games with Real Madrid motivates you. When you know you’re close to winning, you want to give everything."

He added:

“We feel very comfortable playing this tournament and these matches. We’ve won a lot of titles because of that. We believe in our quality. We know that history forces you to give your best whenever you play.”

Real Madrid have the chance to defend their status as the European champions this season. However, they need to defeat the Cityzens in a bid to do so. The task at hand is not an easy one by any means.

