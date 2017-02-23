Real Madrid superstar out for ‘at least a month’ due to muscle strain

Raphael Varane, who went off injured against Valencia is out for at least a month.

Raphael Varane against Valencia

What’s the story?

Real Madrid central defender Raphael Varane is out for at least a month according to Spanish outlet AS. The central defender went off injured around the twenty-minute mark against Valencia, with his team 2-0 down at the Mestalla Stadium.

Initial scans have shown that the defender will be out for a month at the least, but the further tests are being done on the seriousness of the injury (with the injury potentially keeping him out for the whole season). The French defender has only just come back to the squad after being out with a similar problem in January.

In case you didn’t know..

Raphael Varane has had a very stop-start season so far this year at Real Madrid. He has been out with muscle problems and a meniscus issue before this season, having already missed the Euros (in the summer) due to injury. Injuries are halting the central defender’s progress.

The 23-year-old was kind of at fault for both Valencia’s goals on Wednesday and attracted a lot of criticism at the end of the game from social media and pundits alike.

The heart of the matter

The lanky defender has been far below his best at Real Madrid this season, and also part of last season. With Pepe and Sergio Ramos not getting any younger, Raphael is critical to Zinedine Zidane’s side.

His injury will be a major worry, with fixtures coming thick and fast in the La Liga and the Champions League.

What’s next?

The biggest beneficiary from Varane’s injury might be the Spanish international Nacho. After coming through the ranks at Real Madrid, the central defender has never had an extended run in the squad.

He has been patient, and despite being 27-years-old, he has elected to stay to stay through difficult moments in the Spanish capital. This might be his opportunity to make a name for himself at his childhood club.

Sportskeeda’s Take

This is a big blow with games coming thick and fast. But, it also represents a step back for Raphael, touted to be a potentially great, he is yet to kick on. His talent is evident when he plays a run of games, but he has the same problem as Phil Jones at Manchester United, he can’t keep himself fit for an extended period.

We (and Real Madrid fans) wish and home Rafael a speedy recovery.