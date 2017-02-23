Zidane blasts Real Madrid for slow start in loss against Valencia

What’s the story?

Real Madrid manager Zidane was not at all pleased with his side’s slow start in their 2-1 loss against Valencia. The League leaders are now just one point ahead of second-placed Barcelona although they do have a game in hand.

Speaking to reporters after the defeat, Zidane did not hold back in his criticism.

"It's clear that we lost the game in the first ten minutes. We started the game very poorly. Normally, our chief strength is the way we start games, but today it was the complete opposite. They scored two, then we did good things - but it was too late. In the first ten minutes, we weren't smart or on our guard.

"I'm not worried. We're angry about the first ten minutes. But there are no excuses. In football, your mindset is very important and in the first ten minutes it wasn't right. In the first ten minutes, we lacked concentration without the ball, [Simone] Zaza was always between the lines and hurt us. We were too open, one poor touch and you're f**ked.

"We have a game on Sunday [away to Villarreal], and now what we have to do is rest and focus on the next one."

In case you didn’t know...

Real Madrid were cut open by Valencia's brilliant play in the first 10 minutes with Simone Zaza scoring the opener in the 5th minute. Fabian Orellana added the second in the ninth leaving Los Blancos a mountain to climb.

Cristiano Ronaldo headed Real back into contention just before halftime, but the visitors were unable to build on their momentum after the break. Real remain top on 52 points, one ahead of nearest challengers Barcelona and three clear of Sevilla in third, and still have one game in hand on both of their title rivals.

The heart of the matter

Valencia have had a torrid season so far and are involved in a battle to avoid relegation. Real Madrid, on the other hand, have been brutally efficient in the League and have managed to grind out results.

However, last night, Los Blancos were uncharacteristically lacking in intensity and Zidane was not pleased with his players’ desire and grit shown in the match. The result could have huge ramifications in the title race as Barcelona and even Sevilla now have a glimmer of hope in their quest to overhaul Real Madrid and claim the La Liga title.

What’s next?

Real Madrid will be looking to bounce back immediately as they face another tricky tie against Villarreal on Sunday. Zidane will be hoping that his players learn from their mistakes and bounce back with a convincing victory against the Yellow Submarines.

Sportskeeda’s take

It is good to see Zidane express his concerns with the Real Madrid squad in such strong terms. The French manager left no doubt as to who is boss in the dressing room and he will be hoping that his squad learn from their mistakes for the next match.

