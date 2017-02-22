Write an Article

Real Madrid on top, ahead of rivals Bayern Munich and Barcelona in the latest UEFA club coefficient rankings

Traditional European giants like Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Juventus all feature in the top 10

by Ashwin Hanagudu @ashw77
Analysis 22 Feb 2017, 16:24 IST
real amdrid champions league winners
Real Madrid have won to Champions League titles in the last three years

UEFA has released the latest European club coefficient rankings and the top 3 teams have all retained their position from last year’s rankings with Real Madrid number 1, Bayern Munich 2 and Barcelona in the third position.

The rankings are based on the clubs’ performances in the last 5 seasons of the Champions League and Europa League with the current ranking being calculated from the 2012/13 season until the end of the current season.

Not surprisingly Real Madrid continue to hold on to the top spot thanks to their 2 Champions League victories in 3 years. Bayern Munich and Barcelona have been extremely consistent in the last 5 seasons always competing in the latter stages of the Champions League with Barcelona winning the 2014/15 Champions League.

barcelona champions league 2015
Barcelona with their 2015 Champions League trophy

Chelsea who were the highest ranked Premier League team at 4 last year are now ranked 10 due to their poor performance last season where they got eliminated in the round of 16 against Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain. Also, since they have no European football this year their rank has dropped by 6 places.

However, even with this massive drop, they are the highest ranked Premier League team according to the rankings. Arsenal at 11th, Manchester City at 13th, Manchester United at 19th and Tottenham at 20th are the other teams in the top 30.

Liverpool who made the Europa League finals in the 2015/16 season have dropped out of the top 30 because of their lack of European action. Teams from La Liga, Premier League and Bundesliga dominate the top 30 list. The points are updated after every round of UEFA competition.

Top 30 UEFA Club Coefficient Rankings
RankClubCountryPoints (2012-2017)
1Real MadridSpain162.771
2Bayern MunichGermany151.413
3BarcelonaSpain146.771
4Atletico MadridSpain131.771
5JuventusItaly126.133
6PSGFrance125.733
7Borussia DortmundGermany121.413
8BenficaPortugal111.866
9SevillaSpain109.771
10ChelseaEngland105.535
11ArsenalEngland104.535
12PortoPortugal98.866
13Manchester CityEngland97.535
14FC SchalkeGermany90.413
15Bayer LeverkusenGermany89.413
16SSC NapoliItaly88.133
17Shakhtar DonetskUkraine87.526
18FC ZenitRussia84.906
19Manchester UnitedEngland78.535
20Tottenham HotspurEngland75.535
21Valencia CFSpain74.771
22FC BaselSwitzerland74.415
23FiorentinaItaly68.133
24Dynamo KyivUkraine67.526
25Villarreal CFSpain61.771
26OlympiacosGreece61.420
27Athletic ClubSpain59.771
28GalatasarayTurkey58.480
29Olympique LyonniasFrance58.233
30LazioItaly56.133

Some traditional European giants like AC Milan, Inter Milan, Ajax and Liverpool are not in the top 30 and all those teams will be desperate to qualify and perform well in the Champions League and Europa League next season.

Recommended
Fetching more content...