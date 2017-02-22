Real Madrid on top, ahead of rivals Bayern Munich and Barcelona in the latest UEFA club coefficient rankings
Traditional European giants like Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Juventus all feature in the top 10
UEFA has released the latest European club coefficient rankings and the top 3 teams have all retained their position from last year’s rankings with Real Madrid number 1, Bayern Munich 2 and Barcelona in the third position.
The rankings are based on the clubs’ performances in the last 5 seasons of the Champions League and Europa League with the current ranking being calculated from the 2012/13 season until the end of the current season.
Not surprisingly Real Madrid continue to hold on to the top spot thanks to their 2 Champions League victories in 3 years. Bayern Munich and Barcelona have been extremely consistent in the last 5 seasons always competing in the latter stages of the Champions League with Barcelona winning the 2014/15 Champions League.
Chelsea who were the highest ranked Premier League team at 4 last year are now ranked 10 due to their poor performance last season where they got eliminated in the round of 16 against Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain. Also, since they have no European football this year their rank has dropped by 6 places.
However, even with this massive drop, they are the highest ranked Premier League team according to the rankings. Arsenal at 11th, Manchester City at 13th, Manchester United at 19th and Tottenham at 20th are the other teams in the top 30.
Liverpool who made the Europa League finals in the 2015/16 season have dropped out of the top 30 because of their lack of European action. Teams from La Liga, Premier League and Bundesliga dominate the top 30 list. The points are updated after every round of UEFA competition.
|Rank
|Club
|Country
|Points (2012-2017)
|1
|Real Madrid
|Spain
|162.771
|2
|Bayern Munich
|Germany
|151.413
|3
|Barcelona
|Spain
|146.771
|4
|Atletico Madrid
|Spain
|131.771
|5
|Juventus
|Italy
|126.133
|6
|PSG
|France
|125.733
|7
|Borussia Dortmund
|Germany
|121.413
|8
|Benfica
|Portugal
|111.866
|9
|Sevilla
|Spain
|109.771
|10
|Chelsea
|England
|105.535
|11
|Arsenal
|England
|104.535
|12
|Porto
|Portugal
|98.866
|13
|Manchester City
|England
|97.535
|14
|FC Schalke
|Germany
|90.413
|15
|Bayer Leverkusen
|Germany
|89.413
|16
|SSC Napoli
|Italy
|88.133
|17
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|Ukraine
|87.526
|18
|FC Zenit
|Russia
|84.906
|19
|Manchester United
|England
|78.535
|20
|Tottenham Hotspur
|England
|75.535
|21
|Valencia CF
|Spain
|74.771
|22
|FC Basel
|Switzerland
|74.415
|23
|Fiorentina
|Italy
|68.133
|24
|Dynamo Kyiv
|Ukraine
|67.526
|25
|Villarreal CF
|Spain
|61.771
|26
|Olympiacos
|Greece
|61.420
|27
|Athletic Club
|Spain
|59.771
|28
|Galatasaray
|Turkey
|58.480
|29
|Olympique Lyonnias
|France
|58.233
|30
|Lazio
|Italy
|56.133
Some traditional European giants like AC Milan, Inter Milan, Ajax and Liverpool are not in the top 30 and all those teams will be desperate to qualify and perform well in the Champions League and Europa League next season.