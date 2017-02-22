Real Madrid on top, ahead of rivals Bayern Munich and Barcelona in the latest UEFA club coefficient rankings

Traditional European giants like Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Juventus all feature in the top 10

Real Madrid have won to Champions League titles in the last three years

UEFA has released the latest European club coefficient rankings and the top 3 teams have all retained their position from last year’s rankings with Real Madrid number 1, Bayern Munich 2 and Barcelona in the third position.

The rankings are based on the clubs’ performances in the last 5 seasons of the Champions League and Europa League with the current ranking being calculated from the 2012/13 season until the end of the current season.

Not surprisingly Real Madrid continue to hold on to the top spot thanks to their 2 Champions League victories in 3 years. Bayern Munich and Barcelona have been extremely consistent in the last 5 seasons always competing in the latter stages of the Champions League with Barcelona winning the 2014/15 Champions League.

Barcelona with their 2015 Champions League trophy

Chelsea who were the highest ranked Premier League team at 4 last year are now ranked 10 due to their poor performance last season where they got eliminated in the round of 16 against Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain. Also, since they have no European football this year their rank has dropped by 6 places.

However, even with this massive drop, they are the highest ranked Premier League team according to the rankings. Arsenal at 11th, Manchester City at 13th, Manchester United at 19th and Tottenham at 20th are the other teams in the top 30.

Liverpool who made the Europa League finals in the 2015/16 season have dropped out of the top 30 because of their lack of European action. Teams from La Liga, Premier League and Bundesliga dominate the top 30 list. The points are updated after every round of UEFA competition.

Top 30 UEFA Club Coefficient Rankings Rank Club Country Points (2012-2017) 1 Real Madrid Spain 162.771 2 Bayern Munich Germany 151.413 3 Barcelona Spain 146.771 4 Atletico Madrid Spain 131.771 5 Juventus Italy 126.133 6 PSG France 125.733 7 Borussia Dortmund Germany 121.413 8 Benfica Portugal 111.866 9 Sevilla Spain 109.771 10 Chelsea England 105.535 11 Arsenal England 104.535 12 Porto Portugal 98.866 13 Manchester City England 97.535 14 FC Schalke Germany 90.413 15 Bayer Leverkusen Germany 89.413 16 SSC Napoli Italy 88.133 17 Shakhtar Donetsk Ukraine 87.526 18 FC Zenit Russia 84.906 19 Manchester United England 78.535 20 Tottenham Hotspur England 75.535 21 Valencia CF Spain 74.771 22 FC Basel Switzerland 74.415 23 Fiorentina Italy 68.133 24 Dynamo Kyiv Ukraine 67.526 25 Villarreal CF Spain 61.771 26 Olympiacos Greece 61.420 27 Athletic Club Spain 59.771 28 Galatasaray Turkey 58.480 29 Olympique Lyonnias France 58.233 30 Lazio Italy 56.133

Some traditional European giants like AC Milan, Inter Milan, Ajax and Liverpool are not in the top 30 and all those teams will be desperate to qualify and perform well in the Champions League and Europa League next season.