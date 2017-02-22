Reports: Real Madrid ready to offer Alvaro Morata + cash for Chelsea superstar

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is a huge fan of Chelsea star Eden Hazard

The newest galactico?

What’s the story?

According to reports from Tribal Football, Real Madrid are ready to prioritise a move for Chelsea superstar Eden Hazard in the summer transfer window. Both Florentino Perez and manager Zinedine Zidane are said to be huge fans of the Belgian winger and Perez is ready to sanction a move to make Hazard his latest galactico.

The report also went on to state that Real Madrid are ready to make a player + cash swap deal with Alvaro Morata being offered to the Premier League giants. Antonio Conte has worked with Morata before at Juventus and the Italian manager is said to be a huge admirer of the Spanish striker’s talents.

In case you didn’t know...

Although Real Madrid exercised their buy-back clause for Alvaro Morata and bought him back from Juventus. the 24-year-old has failed to become a first-team regular and has only made 7 starts in the League this season.

Eden Hazard, on the other hand, is back to his best and has been an integral part of the Chelsea side which is on top of the Premier League table at the moment. The 26-year-old Belgian has scored 10 goals and assisted 4 in his 28 appearances so far. Blessed with pace, dribbling ability and excellent technical skills, Hazard is seen as a perfect fit at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The heart of the matter

Although Hazard has 3 more years left on his Chelsea contract, a move to the Bernabeu does not look too implausible. Hazard himself in the past has openly spoken about his admiration for Zidane.

When asked if he'd like to play under the Frenchman one day, he added: "Yes of course. When I was little, I watched him on television and the internet for hours. I talked Zidane and I ate Zidane. But, and I repeat it, I feel very good at Chelsea”

Zidane has also openly talked about his admiration for Hazard before even calling him his third favourite player in the world after Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi and the French manager would jump at the opportunity to sign the Chelsea superstar.

What’s next?

Both Real Madrid and Chelsea are on top of their respective leagues and they will be looking to avoid any slip ups and claim the League title at the end of the season. While Hazard has been one of Chelsea’s key players, Morata has openly talked about his frustration at not getting enough game time and the Spaniard will be determined to make the most of his limited opportunities.

Sportskeeda’s take

Eden Hazard has long been linked with a move to Real Madrid and a big money bid from the La Liga giants could turn the Belgian’s head in the summer. Also, with Morata being offered to the Premier League leaders, the move might just come to fruition in the next transfer window

Also read: 10 most valuable players in the world