10 most valuable players in the world

The market values of some of these players is astonishing

@ashw77 by Ashwin Hanagudu Top 5 / Top 10 21 Feb 2017, 17:45 IST

Footballers are transferred for ridiculously high amounts of money these days. Whether it be Paul Pogba’s world record transfer to Manchester United or Gonzalo Higuain’s incredible move to Juventus, football clubs are not afraid to spend huge amounts of money on the players they want.

Unsurprisingly, the list is dominated by players from Barcelona and Real Madrid. The two La Liga powerhouses have had the best players in the world playing for them and it is no surprise to see their players feature prominently.

Market values for a particular player are calculated by how well they play, age, their marketability and ability to sell shirts. Without much ado, let us take a look at the 10 most valuable players in the world:

Values courtesy – Transfermarkt

#10 Eden Hazard (Chelsea) – €70 million

Chelsea superstar Eden Hazard is the 10th most valuable player in the world. The 26-year-old Belgian has long been talked about as a future Ballon d’Or winner and is definitely one of the best players in the Premier League.

Primarily playing as an attacking midfielder/winger, Hazard really matured as a world-class player during the 2014-15 season where he won the PFA Player of the Year award and guided Mourinho’s Chelsea to a stunning League title.

The following season, Hazard failed to capture his best form, but this season, under Conte, the Belgian looks to be back at his best. Antonio Conte’s Chelsea are the runaway leaders in the Premier League at the moment and Hazard’s performances have gone a long way in taking the London outfit to the summit of the Premier League.

Real Madrid have long been admirers of the Belgian superstar, but only a bid well in excess of the world record transfer fee will see Chelsea even consider selling their prized asset.