Real Madrid superstar could receive ‘surprise offer’ from Newcastle United: Reports

Newcastle United are reportedly leading the race to sign Real Madrid midfielder Isco Alarcon as the Spaniard's contract expires in the summer of next year. The Spanish giants seem to be in no mood to extend Isco's contract. The player reportedly desires to leave the club as well in search of enough game time.

According to El Espanol, there is a high probability that the Spanish midfielder will make the move in the January window itself. The newspaper also mentions that 'unless there is a surprise' the player will definitely leave Real Madrid in 2022.

Since his arrival from Malaga in 2013, Isco hasn't been able to feature consistently for Los Blancos. He does not seem to fit into manager Carlo Ancelotti's style of play as was the case with former Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane.

Despite not being a regular starter, Isco has bagged 343 appearances for Los Blancos and scored 52 goals in his eight-year-long stint.

Reports are making rounds that Newcastle United will make the first move to sign the player in the January transfer window. This could be a perfect deal for Isco as well as Real Madrid.

Apart from Newcastle United, Everton and AC Milan have also shown interest in signing the player. Clubs interested in the player will begin placing bids with Real Madrid and Isco's father and agent, Pako Alarcon.

Isco has made just seven appearances this season in all competitions, scoring once. He tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of Christmas on December 21 and has been put under isolation until he tests negative again. Real Madrid made an official announcement regarding Isco getting a positive in his recent Covid test.

Real Madrid's problems rise as 4 more players test positive for Coronavirus

Real Madrid have announced, on Wednesday, that another four players have tested positive for Covid-19 as cases surge across the entire country. In a statement, the club announced that Thibaut Courtois, Federico Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga and Vinicius Jr. have tested positive for Covid-19.

Real Madrid last played their match on December 22, before a short winter break was announced by the top-tier Spanish league. The 13-time Champions League winners will be back in action on December 2 where they will take on Getafe in La Liga.

