Real Madrid superstar's entourage offer him to Barcelona - Reports 

Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale has reportedly offered himself to their fierce rivals Barcelona with his contract set to expire at the end of the season.

The Welsh winger, who is undergoing a problematic end to his eight-year stay at the Santiago Bernabeu, is leaving in bittersweet circumstances.

Having won the UEFA Champions League on four occasions alongside the La Liga title twice, he has had a successful career in Madrid but has also faced increasing criticism in the last few seasons.

madrid-barcelona.com (via El Nacional) reports that Bale's fractious relationship with Madrid has seen him offer his services to fierce rivals Barcelona.

Barca may also be on the lookout for a new winger with Ousmane Dembele reportedly set to leave this summer also as a free agent. But reports suggest Xavi is not keen on the Welshman.

AS (via CaughtOffside) reports that the Frenchman has agreed to join Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) potentially paving the way for Bale to head to the Nou Camp.

But the potential of Bale joining Barcelona from Madrid is one of intrigue given the hostile rivalry the two share.

Bale has rarely featured for Real Madrid this season with just four La Liga appearances and one goal to his name.

He did score a thunderous free-kick for his national side Wales as he led them to a 2-1 victory over Austria in the FIFA World Cup Qualifier Playoff last week.

Could Gareth Bale leave Real Madrid for Barcelona?

Bale was at the double for Wales last Thursday

The fact that Bale is open to joining Blaugrana is surprising given the current ordeal he is encountering in Spain.

Spanish newspaper Marca left a scathing portrayal of the 32-year-old in their analysis of his final season at Real Madrid where they labeled him a "parasite."

Bale subsequently hit back at the report attributing the mental toll such a piece can have on players.

For the Welshman to decide to stay in a country where he is constantly being lambasted by the media doesn't seem plausible.

Many sides are likely to offer Bale an escape route from his troublesome period in Spain, including perhaps Newcastle United.

Brazilian icon and former Barcelona forward Rivaldo believes the Madrid winger will likely move back to the Premier League and views the Tyneside club as the perfect destination for him.

He told Betfair, via The Sun (via TeamTalk):

“I definitely wouldn’t rule out a move to Newcastle. As I think there is a chance they might convince him to return to the highest level as one of the stars of the team next season, in what will presumably become a very interesting squad."

It will be interesting to see where Bale ends up as the 32-year-old looks forward to a future away from Real Madrid.

