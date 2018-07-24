Real Madrid, the Kings of Europe - UEFA Champions League final review

Ashim Khan FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 337 // 24 Jul 2018, 19:05 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Kings of Europe!

26 May 2018 - a rather gloomy night in Kiev filled with the echoes and chants of people who had come to witness a mouth-watering battle. The formidable attacking menace of Liverpool against the defending champions Real Madrid.

For Liverpool, it was a dream run that could culminate on the night and be forever remembered as a night of heroic endeavour. For Real Madrid, it meant re-writing history and taking the crown three times in a row, a feat no team would even think of achieving in the modern era.

Though the fans around the world had braced themselves for potential heartbreak and the players had become ready to receive some battle scars, what ensued was beyond comprehension.

A night where the world witnessed tears, an impeccable moment of magic, and someone living his worst nightmare. It was all there on this great night, and below are just some pieces and memories from the epic encounter that took place in Kiev which crowned Los Blancos as Kings of Europe.

#5 A night of injuries and tears

Mo Salah - teary night

It's always a shame when a player leaves the field early due to an injury. But it's almost overwhelming when that happens on one of the biggest nights of the player's career, and he's reduced to an anguished figure with tears trickling down his face.

And on the night, we had not one but two such men - one from each side. First Mohamed Salah, the man who could have ended the duopoly of Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi over the Ballon d'Or by winning the title for Liverpool. And only a little time had passed, before Carvajal cut a dejected figure as he walked down the tunnel wiping off tears.

Dani Carvajal - unfortunate injury

Carvajal who is a very essential part of Real was replaced by Nacho who did a good job defensively and did offer some assistance in attack as well. Although he couldn't completely replicate Carvajal, he did just enough so Real never really felt the loss of Carvajal.

It wasn't the same case with Salah though, as his replacement Adam Lallana could not come anywhere near the sky high standards set by the Egyptian this season. Being forced to play in a further up-field role than his usual preference didn't help Lallana either, and he didn't offer much on the night.

All in all, the night was somewhat ruined by the two injuries, and especially for Liverpool fans, as they will be left pondering what it could have been had Salah played the full match.

1 / 5 NEXT