Real Madrid: Top 5 candidates to replace Cristiano Ronaldo at the Bernabeu

Andrew Pollard FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 4.95K // 18 Jul 2018, 03:10 IST

Cristiano Ronaldo arrives and visits the J Village...

There’s a very good argument that Cristiano Ronaldo is the greatest player in Real Madrid’s history, particularly in modern-day history. In fact, some would argue that CR7 is the best footballer in the history of the beautiful game. But regardless of where you sit on that particular topic, the days of Cristiano firing in goals for fun at the Bernabeu are now over; the Portuguese forward has recently made a big-money move to Juventus.

Following a disappointing 2017/18 La Liga campaign for Real Madrid, this summer is huge for Los Blancos. With Ronaldo now departed for the Serie A winners, Real not only have to try and make up ground on FC Barcelona (who finished last season a whopping 17 points ahead of their longtime adversaries) and city rivals Atletico Madrid, but now they have the daunting prospect of filling Cristiano Ronaldo’s enormous boots.

Here, we’re going to take a look at five potential replacements for the record-breaking Ronaldo at Real Madrid.

#5 Neymar

Truth be told, this summer’s World Cup has soured a lot of people on Neymar. While many casual viewers were hoping for Brazil to do well in Russia, the embarrassing gamesmanship of Neymar soon had plenty of people turning their back on one of football’s most historically entertaining sides. Still, regardless of his questionable antics and playacting, there’s no doubting that Neymar is an outstanding talent.

He may well have spent several seasons with Real Madrid’s famed rivals, Barcelona, but that doesn’t seem to be much of a factor in stopping a Neymar move to Los Blancos at some point in the future. After only one season with Paris Saint-Germain, the forward is already being linked with a move back to Spain with Real Madrid – and that was before Ronaldo headed for the Bernabeu exit door!

Throughout the World Cup, Madrid released several public statements denying they had made a bid for Neymar, but that did nothing to dispel the speculation that they were indeed interested in the former Santos man. According to other reports, though, president Florentino Perez is desperate to bring Neymar to Real Madrid, even more so with the departure of CR7.

