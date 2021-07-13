Real Madrid's third kit leaked for new season - Reports

According to Footy Headlines, Real Madrid's third kit for the upcoming 2021-22 season has been leaked. The leaked jersey has an aqua-blue theme and will be used as a third kit by the Galacticos for the new season.

For fans in the dark, a third kit, also known as an alternate shirt, is usually worn by teams when their home or away jersey colors match their opponents' jerseys.

Every season, fans await the release of new jerseys with great anticipation and the leaking of the new aqua-blue jersey will definitely excite Madridistas. Los Blancos used white for home, pink for away, and print black as their third kit last season.

What is the inspiration behind the aqua-blue design for Real Madrid's third kit?

The aqua-blue jersey is reported to have been inspired by the Kilometro Cero plaque at Madrid’s Puerta del Sol. The plaque is the mark from which all radial roads in Spain are calculated, making it the country's geographical center.

Upon taking a closer look, a subtle presence of compass needles can be seen imprinted on the shirt design. Another striking feature of the third kit is the reported resemblance to the Adidas’ EQT collection from the 1990s. It only adds to the vintage feeling of a jersey already etched with great historical significance.

Have the other kits been released?

The home jersey for the new season has been released while the away jersey is yet to be officially dropped. However, Footy Headlines have reported an image of the leaked away kit.

As expected, the Real Madrid home kit is white in color for the new season.

Real Madrid have donned the famous white Galacticos shirt as their home jersey for more than a century. It is a tribute to the famous Corinthian FC team founded in 1882 in London. They were renowned for playing the game beautifully and Real's white shirt is a tribute to the brand of winning football played by the Corinthians.

Real Madrid's famous white jersey

According to reports, Real Madrid are expected to officially release their third jersey on August 20, 2021.

Expectations from Real Madrid for the new season

Much like the dashing new jerseys, Real Madrid fans will also be expecting their players to awe and impress in the new season. Los Blancos had a disappointing outing in 2020-21 where they failed to win any silverware under the tutelage of Zinedine Zidane.

Real Madrid have since parted ways with the Frenchman and have re-appointed Carlo Ancelotti as their new head coach for the 2021-22 season.

