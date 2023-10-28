Real Madrid threatened by Xavi's plan to start 20-year-old for Barcelona in El Clasico - Reports 

Ahead of El Clasico against Real Madrid, Barcelona manager Xavi is reportedly contemplating a gambit by starting 20-year-old breakout star Fermin Lopez.

Both Spanish giants have meticulously studied each other, identifying the key players who could tilt the game in their favor. The radiant form of Jude Bellingham has left its mark on the Catalans, while Vinicius Junior continues to pose a threat. But they are known entities.

According to Spanish daily Marca, it is 20-year-old Fermin Lopez, however, who has raised Real Madrid's heckles ahead of El Clasico. Despite the attacking firepower that Barcelona boasts, with players like Robert Lewandowski and Joao Felix in their ranks, the Madridistas have set their sights on Lopez.

The 20-year-old is enjoying a scintillating breakout season with the Blaugrana. This has seen him catch the eye of Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti. The Italian tactician and his coaching ensemble reportedly perceive young Lopez as the potential game-changer for Barcelona.

If his recent jaw-dropping performance for Barca against Shakhtar Donetsk serves as proof of of his abilities, Ancelotti's fears could be grounded in reality. The prodigy notably scored a goal and provided an assist in the UEFA Champions League clash. He is projected to make the starting lineup as the Catalans square off against their arch-rivals at the Olympic Stadium.

Over a span of eight appearances in all competitions, Lopez has notched up a modest but impactful stat line of two goals and one assist. Though the numbers may seem meager, he has only been in the starting lineup thrice. The Blaugrana will certainly be hoping that the 20-year-old impresses on the biggest stage if Xavi does indeed opt to start him.

Barcelona and Real Madrid gear up for La Liga's match of the season

The stage is set at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys for what is one of the biggest matches of the La Liga calendar. Reigning champions Barcelona will throw open their gates to host second-placed Real Madrid in an all-important encounter.

The Blaugrana are yet to taste defeat in any competition this season, sitting third in the La Liga table with 24 points. Real Madrid, ahead of them by just a single point, are the ones closer to the top, sitting in second.

Last season saw Barcelona run rampant, clinching the La Liga title with room to spare and outpacing their eternal rivals Madrid by a margin of ten points. However, this time around, Xavi's battalion has shown chinks in their armor, settling for draws against outfits like Getafe, Mallorca and Granada.

Yet, their tally of seven wins sees them just a whisper away from table-topping Girona and Real Madrid.

Under the tutelage of Carlo Ancelotti, Los Blancos have engineered an enviable campaign so far, boasting eight wins, one draw and one loss. Their sole blemish was a lackluster display against Atletico Madrid back in September.

Despite their subpar performance against Sevilla last weekend, a comeback draw and a win in Braga have set them on an upward trajectory heading into El Clasico.