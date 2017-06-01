Reports: Real Madrid to make £100 million bid for Premier League superstar

Real Madrid have been chasing him for a long time

@falsewinger by Sripad Rumours 01 Jun 2017, 13:58 IST

Smart move?

What’s the story?

Real Madrid are set to make a £100 million bid for Eden Hazard according to The Sun. Los Blancos are keen on signing the Belgian this summer and have made him their top priority.

The English publication claims that the Spanish side has already held three meetings with Chelsea but have not managed to make a breakthrough. The Premier League champions are not willing to let go of their prized asset and have rejected all the offers so far.

In case you didn’t know...

Eden Hazard has been on Real Madrid's transfer list for a long time now. The Spanish giants were linked with a move for the Belgian before he moved to Chelsea as well.

The Belgian has always said that he wanted to play under Zinedine Zidane and the manager has also expressed his interest in working with the Chelsea star. The two have great admiration for each other and have spoken a lot of times.

Zidane has claimed that Hazard is the 3rd best player in the world by saying, "After Messi and Ronaldo, Hazard is my favourite player. It is spectacular to see him play." When asked if he would sign him for Madrid, he said "Do I see him going to Real Madrid? I love the player, that's all I will say."

Hazard has revealed that Zidane is his idol and said, “I have always appreciated Zidane. I know about him as a player but not so much as a coach, although he has been very successful debut at the Bernabeu.” to Belgian newspaper, La Gazette last year.

The heart of the matter

Real Madrid have reignited their interest in signing the Chelsea star. They were keen on signing him before, but the move was in the balance as the player was looking to stay in London.

However, with the prices of other targets skyrocketing, they have set their sights again on Hazard. They have reportedly held three meetings with Chelsea already and are now set to hold talks again.

Chelsea though are not interested in selling him this summer. They have rebuffed all the bids by the Spanish giants and are not willing to hold further talks.

Video

Author’s Take

Hazard is bound to join Real Madrid at some point in his career. He has not won the Champions League at Chelsea, and that would be his target for next season. If The Blues' don't put on a substantial challenge, then he might leave the club to join Madrid to achieve his dream.