Real Madrid to offer 3 players in exchange for superstar, Red Devils contact star goalkeeper's agent over potential move, and more Manchester United transfer news - 2 June 2019

Manchester United v Chelsea FC - Premier League

Hello and welcome to the daily Manchester United transfer round-up - your one-stop shop for all the latest Manchester United transfer news and rumours!

The Red Devils have been linked with a host of players all over Europe, with rumours of a major summer overhaul circling the club. A number of players look set to be shown the exit while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has also made plans to sign new players.

On that note, let's have a look at the top stories featuring Manchester United in the rumour mill today.

Louis van Gaal advises Matthijs de Ligt to pick Manchester City

Louis van Gaal's advise to Matthis de Ligt might enrage the United fans

Dutch sensation Matthijs de Ligt has been stealing the limelight for the most part of the summer, given Manchester United and Barcelona's are in hot pursuit for his signature. While the 19-year-old is yet to make a concrete decision as to where he will play next season, Louis van Gaal and Peter Bosz have already passed on their words of advice.

Speaking on the matter to Fox Sports, Bosz said,

"I think De Ligt fits perfectly with Manchester City,"

"Vincent Kompany is already gone and Nicolas Otamendi is not good enough. Then I would love to see him next to Aymeric Laporte."

Ex-Manchester United boss van Gaal also seemed to voice the same opinion as the Ajax official. The retired Dutch manager said,

"I think exactly the same. Although De Ligt can go to Barcelona too, because I don’t like their central defenders either."

"He could play at Barcelona, but he could play for Manchester City also, and in that case I would choose Pep Guardiola over Lionel Messi."

Manchester United are said to be in pole position to sign de Ligt but fear that their interest might be used to get a better deal at Barcelona. Manchester City are also said to be in search of a new defender and are plotting a raid for Leicester City centre-back Harry Maguire.

