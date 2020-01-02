Real Madrid to sign Mbappe's brother, Zidane speaks with Sadio Mane, and more: Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup, 2nd January 2020

Shashi Choudhary FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Rumors Published Jan 02, 2020

Jan 02, 2020 IST SHARE

Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's daily Real Madrid transfer news roundup.

The Los Blancos return to action this weekend after their winter break and are looking to add at least 1-2 players to help manager Zinedine Zidane in his title push.

We look at the best Real Madrid transfer news making the headlines today, including an exit for the young striker.

Real Madrid to sign Kylian Mbappe's brother

Kylian Mbappe being unveiled by PSG

Real Madrid have expressed a strong interest in signing Kylian Mbappe's 13-year-old brother Ethan, reports Daily Mail, in order to eventually sign the French World Cup-winning star.

Ethan impressed Real Madrid scouts and the manager, Zinedine Zidane, with exceptional performances in International Champions Cup Futures tournament last month.

The report understands that Los Blancos have started their groundwork to sign Kylian Mbappe in the coming seasons and signing his younger brother is a strong statement.

Mbappe has enjoyed a fruitful time at PSG but wants to go on to bigger challenges in the future and sees Real Madrid as his eventual destination.

Zidane speaks with Mane over a summer transfer

Sadio Mane in action for Liverpool

In a report from Daily Express today, it has been alleged that Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has personally spoken with Sadio Mane in order to convince him to a summer transfer.

Mane has been Liverpool's main man this season scoring 10 goals already. Having won the Champions League last season and looking more and more likely to lift the Premier League trophy this year, it is believed that Mane could quit Liverpool to seek a fresh challenge.

Real Madrid are also certain to part ways with Gareth Bale next summer and are eyeing Sadio Mane as their marquee signing ahead of next season.

Only time will tell if Zidane has actually spoken with Mane or his conversation would make any difference to Mane's eventual decision.

Lyon hopeful over re-signing Mariano Diaz

Mariano Diaz

Ligue 1 side Lyon are hopeful of re-signing the forward Mariano Diaz on loan from Real Madrid, reports Daily Mail. Lyon are targetting Mariano as an immediate replacement for their injured striker Memphis Depay.

The report understands that the 26-year-old has found it difficult to adapt to life in Spain and is open to the idea of leaving on loan which could even be extended for 2 seasons.

Mariano has not played a single game for Los Blancos this season and has made to the matchday squad only once. According to reports, AC Milan, Real Betis, and AS Monaco are the other interested clubs in signing Mariano but Lyon are hopeful of striking a deal in the coming few days.

