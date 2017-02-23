Report: Real Madrid top target set to snub move to Bernabeu

Dembele is said to be Zidane's top target for the summer

@falsewinger by Sripad Rumours 23 Feb 2017, 14:04 IST

Staying or leaving?

What’s the story?

Moussa Dembele's agent has revealed that the Celtic striker will snub a move to Real Madrid in the summer. The striker's agent has said that the 20-year-old does not want to leave Celtic anytime soon.

"Dembele signed a four-year deal at Celtic and, in his head, he'll be at Celtic for those four years. If he has to leave, then that will happen at the right time, but it's not in his head or my head. I don't wake up in the morning thinking where [Dembele] will go in the summer. The future does not exist. It's about being a better player right now." said his agent, Mamadi Fofana while speaking to The Daily Record.

In case you didn’t know...

The 20-year-old French striker scored 27 goals in 41 games for and has been on every club's wish list. He has shown the potential to become a world class striker and was linked with several clubs in January.

Despite being just 20-years old, Dembele has been spearheading Celtic's attack in the Scottish League. He's scored 13 goals in 23 appearances this season under Brendan Rodgers and is tipped for even greater success.

The heart of the matter

Real Madrid were said to be keen on signing Dembele in the summer. The La Liga leaders were said to be plotting a £40 million bid for him.

Zidane wanted him to replace Alvaro Morata at the club. The Spaniard is not happy with the match time he gets and is thus looking to move away from Bernabeu.

Madrid see him as an alternative to Andrea Belotti and Paulo Dybala. Both the Serie A strikers are young, but their respective clubs are demanding over €100 million for them.

Chelsea are also said to be keen on landing the Celtic striker, but their top target remains to be Morata. Antonio Conte's team were linked with a £40 million swoop for the French wonderkid on the deadline day in January.

What’s next?

Dembele is said to be one of the top priorities of Zidane in the summer, and the Frenchman would do anything in his power to force a move. Despite the agent claiming that the player wants to stay, he ended the interview by saying that the only way he would move is if Celtic wanted to sell him.

With a hefty fee like £40 million on the table for him, the Scottish side might end up selling him. And also with clubs like Chelsea, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Manchester United battling for him, the price is sure to shoot up.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Dembele is surely going to be one of the world's best strikers in a couple of years from now. Whoever snaps him up, will have their striker force sorted for at least 8-9 years.