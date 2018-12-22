×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Real Madrid transfer news: Mega swap between Madrid and Chelsea, Madrid to sign English wonderkid – 22nd December 2018

Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
News
1.12K   //    22 Dec 2018, 20:23 IST

Eden Hazard is still courted by Real Madrid
Eden Hazard is still courted by Real Madrid

Real Madrid have had a very poor start to the La Liga season as they languish in fourth place, 5 points behind leaders, Barcelona. Madrid have already gone through one manager this season, as former Spain manager Julen Lopetegui was fired in October and Santiago Solari replaced him.

Madrid will be active in the January transfer window as they desperately need to add goals to their team, as the loss of Cristiano Ronaldo has been heavily felt by Los Blancos.

In today's Real Madrid transfer news round-up, we look at some massive deals that could happen in January as Madrid's hierarchy look to add some fresh blood to the team in their quest to win the league.

#1 Huge swap deal involving Chelsea and Real Madrid

Isco looks set to leave Madrid soon
Isco looks set to leave Madrid soon

It's an open secret that Real Madrid are interested in the signing of Chelsea and Belgium attacker Eden Hazard, and the player himself is very keen on a move to Los Blancos. Hazard has spoken about his desire to don the famed white jersey of Real Madrid, and that transfer may very well happen in January.

According to The Guardian and other sources, Real Madrid may offer Spanish midfielder Isco, in a swap deal to bring Hazard to the Santiago Bernabéu. Isco hasn't been featuring heavily for Real Madrid this season, and had been linked with a move to Manchester City. The Spaniard, who joined Madrid in 2013, has scored 4 goals in 18 competitions in this season for Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, Chelsea's assistant manager Gianfranco Zola has encouraged Hazard to stay at Stamford Bridge: “He’s certainly one of the players who has given this club a lot of satisfaction. He is 27, and hopefully, he will stay long with us and become even bigger,” said the Chelsea legend about Hazard.

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Chelsea Real Madrid CF Football Eden Hazard Jadon Sancho Real Madrid Transfer News
Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
'Keep your head down and find the top corner'
Real Madrid agree terms with €150 million superstar, PSG...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid transfer news: Eden Hazard fed up with Madrid...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid to sign Premier League superstar to replace...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid and Chelsea to pull off stunning swap deal,...
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo wants Real Madrid superstar at...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid agree £72.3 million deal with Chelsea,...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid transfer news: Florentino Perez puts 3...
RELATED STORY
3 Players Real Madrid need to sign in January
RELATED STORY
Hazard sets condition to join Real Madrid, Barcelona...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid transfer news: Real Madrid to sign three...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 17
FT GIR GET
1 - 1
 Girona vs Getafe
FT REA DEP
0 - 1
 Real Sociedad vs Deportivo Alavés
FT REA EIB
1 - 1
 Real Betis vs Eibar
43' ATL ESP
0 - 0
 Atlético Madrid vs Espanyol
Today BAR CEL 11:00 PM Barcelona vs Celta Vigo
Tomorrow ATH REA 01:15 AM Athletic Club vs Real Valladolid
Tomorrow VAL HUE 04:30 PM Valencia vs Huesca
Tomorrow LEG SEV 08:45 PM Leganés vs Sevilla
Tomorrow RAY LEV 11:00 PM Rayo Vallecano vs Levante
04 Jan VIL REA 02:00 AM Villarreal vs Real Madrid
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us