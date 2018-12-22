Real Madrid transfer news: Mega swap between Madrid and Chelsea, Madrid to sign English wonderkid – 22nd December 2018

Eden Hazard is still courted by Real Madrid

Real Madrid have had a very poor start to the La Liga season as they languish in fourth place, 5 points behind leaders, Barcelona. Madrid have already gone through one manager this season, as former Spain manager Julen Lopetegui was fired in October and Santiago Solari replaced him.

Madrid will be active in the January transfer window as they desperately need to add goals to their team, as the loss of Cristiano Ronaldo has been heavily felt by Los Blancos.

In today's Real Madrid transfer news round-up, we look at some massive deals that could happen in January as Madrid's hierarchy look to add some fresh blood to the team in their quest to win the league.

#1 Huge swap deal involving Chelsea and Real Madrid

Isco looks set to leave Madrid soon

It's an open secret that Real Madrid are interested in the signing of Chelsea and Belgium attacker Eden Hazard, and the player himself is very keen on a move to Los Blancos. Hazard has spoken about his desire to don the famed white jersey of Real Madrid, and that transfer may very well happen in January.

According to The Guardian and other sources, Real Madrid may offer Spanish midfielder Isco, in a swap deal to bring Hazard to the Santiago Bernabéu. Isco hasn't been featuring heavily for Real Madrid this season, and had been linked with a move to Manchester City. The Spaniard, who joined Madrid in 2013, has scored 4 goals in 18 competitions in this season for Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, Chelsea's assistant manager Gianfranco Zola has encouraged Hazard to stay at Stamford Bridge: “He’s certainly one of the players who has given this club a lot of satisfaction. He is 27, and hopefully, he will stay long with us and become even bigger,” said the Chelsea legend about Hazard.

