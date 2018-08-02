Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Club confirm the signing of ex Barca midfielder, Perez set for showdown talks with star, and more: Real Madrid transfer news - 2nd August

Amit Mishra
ANALYST
News
7.94K   //    02 Aug 2018, 20:46 IST

Zinedine Zidane Announced As New Real Madrid Manager
Florentino Perez

Hello and welcome to the Real Madrid transfer news for the day. Los Blancos have finally made their move in the transfer market but it’s not a big-name player that everyone expected them to sign.

Let’s take a look at all the transfer news surrounding the club today…

Ayoub Abou joins Real Madrid

A name not many are familiar with, Ayoub Abou has signed for a free transfer. The Moroccan was once on the books of Barcelona and even managed a few minutes for the Blaugrana in the UEFA Youth league a few years ago.

Abou will join the Castilla if reports are to be believed. The 20-year old is a versatile midfielder and can operate as a number 8 or a number 10 if needed.

He made 31 appearances in the third tier of Spanish football and helped his previous side CF Rayo Majadahonda in their promotion run. A future prospect perhaps if he can do well in the Castilla.

Luka Modric to have showdown talks with Florentino Perez

Recent reports of Luka Modric potentially leaving the Bernabeu for Inter Mila has had the Madrid fans worrying.

There is still a lot of work to be done, though, as Florentino Perez is likely to step in. Reports reveal that Modric is set to have a talk with Perez regarding his future.

Earlier, Gazzetta had revealed that it was Modric’s wife who has supposedly started the whole saga by offering the midfielder to the Serie A giants.

After a brilliant World Cup where Modric won the Golden Ball, it’s likely that Madrid will demand a lot of money for the Croatian. This one could stretch for a while.

New signing confident club will find Ronaldo’s replacement

Alvaro Odriozola, who happens to be Real Madrid’s most expensive signing so far, assured fans that the team is ready for the upcoming season despite losing their best player.

He also added that he expects the club to replace Ronaldo one way or other, "We prepared for a season with many challenges, we want to challenge for all the titles and this test is good.

"I start looking at the squad and [remember] this team won the Champions League two months ago.

"For me, this is the best in the world. But I'm sure we're going to replace Cristiano."

La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Luka Modric Real Madrid Transfer News
Amit Mishra
ANALYST
