Real Madrid Transfer News: £45M defender transfer in doubt as Madrid demand a third medical

What's the story?

23-year-old Olympique Lyon defender Ferland Mendy's impending move to Spanish giants Real Madrid has hit a roadblock, with the Los Blancos reportedly demanding further medical tests to study his hip, which has given him problems in the past.

The two clubs are reported to have agreed on a transfer fee of around £45 million for the French international, with the deal set to be signed post medical clearance. Now, Lyon are reportedly not keen to allow the Spanish club to arrange a third medical.

In case you didn't know...

After finishing their La Liga campaign in third and 19 points behind eventual champions, Barcelona, Real Madrid are active in the transfermarket in a bid to improve the squad.

Manager Zinedine Zidane is already busy in the summer transfer window, striking deals to bring FC Porto's Brazilian centre back Eder Militao and Eintracht Frankfurt's Serbian striker Luka Jovic to the Santiago Bernabeu. The Los Blancos are also reportedly set to announce the arrival of Chelsea's Belgian playmaker Eden Hazard soon.

The heart of the matter

Ferland Mendy caught the eye of the elite clubs in Europe after a terrific 2018-19 season with Olympique Lyon. The 23-year-old managed 3 goals and 3 assists in all competitions. He also helped Lyon finish 3rd in the Ligue 1 standings.

As reported by Marca, Ferland Mendy has already completed a medical with the Real Madrid club doctors but the Los Blancos management have ordered further tests to make sure the 23-year-old's hip which has given him injury troubles in the past, is no longer a problem.

Zidane is reported to be waiting on the results of these separate medical tests and doesnt't want to finalise talks until everything is found to be in order. At the same time, it is also reported that Lyon are unwilling to allow Real Madrid to arrange a third medical for the player. This could leave the transfer in doubt if Zidane's side is not convinced by the fitness of the player.

Ferland Mendy will undergo further medical tests. Real Madrid want to check that the hip problem that the Frenchman has suffered from in the past is now no longer an issue. [Marca] — Real Madrid Info (@RMadridInfo) June 6, 2019

What's next?

With Eden Hazard already en route to joining the club, more players could sign for Real Madrid in the coming weeks.