Real Madrid Transfer News: £45M defender transfer set to complete after final medical in Madrid 

Yash Sharma
ANALYST
News
721   //    10 Jun 2019, 20:02 IST

Zidane Zidane is on the verge of signing the fourth player since his return to the Bernabeu
Zidane Zidane is on the verge of signing the fourth player since his return to the Bernabeu

What's the story?

It has been claimed by the Spanish media outlet, AS, that Real Madrid are on the verge of signing Lyon left-back Ferland Mendy as the Frenchman awaits the final medical set to be held in Madrid, ahead of a €48 million move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

In case you didn't know..

After spending time with the Ligue 2 outfit, AC Le Havre, Ferland Mendy moved to Olympique Lyon for a reported fee of €5 million in 2017.

Since then, the 24-year-old has been a key player for the Ligue 1 giants. Apart from delivering stellar defensive performances regularly, the Frenchman has been a vital player on the other half of the pitch; cementing his status as a modern-day full-back with expertise both in defense and attack.

Last year, Benjamin Mendy's injury earned the Lyon star an International cap as Didier Deschamps' called upon the Frenchman to be a part of France's squad for the International break in November.

The heart of the matter

Following a woeful season under the tutelage of Julen Lopetegui and Santiago Solari, Zinedine Zidane needed a massive summer overhaul.

Having already completed the signings Eder Militao, Luka Jovic, and Eden Hazard, the Los Blancos are set to seal the deal for their fourth reinforcement of the summer, Ferland Mendy.

After a few complications regarding the medical of the Frenchman, Los Blancos are set to sign the Frenchman in the coming week.

The Frenchman missed a good deal of football aged 15 when he was diagnosed with a form of arthritis in the hip. However, according to the report, the player is calm as he believes the rumours about his hip issues have been misunderstood.

What's next?

As per reports, Ferland Mendy will officially be a Real Madrid player on Wednesday. The French full-back, who would cost Los Blancos €48M plus variables, is being touted as a long-term successor of veteran left-back, Marcelo.

Tags:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Olympique Lyonnais Football Marcelo Ferland Mendy Zinedine Zidane Real Madrid Transfer News
Contact Us