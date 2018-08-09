Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Real Madrid Transfer News: Former Barcelona midfielder eyed as Modric's replacement, £35m signing arrives, and more - 9th August

Amit Mishra
ANALYST
Rumors
4.28K   //    09 Aug 2018, 18:09 IST

Real Madrid CF v RCD Mallorca - La Liga
Bye bye, Luka?

Hello and welcome to the Real Madrid transfer roundup for the day. It's taken the Spanish side a while to finally wake up in the window, but better late than never right? With a few weeks left before the deadline closes, Julen Lopetegui could be the busiest manager in the Spanish top-flight as he identifies areas that need strengthening.

Here’s a look at all the transfer news surrounding Real Madrid…

Thibaut Courtois finally signs for Real Madrid

It's taken until the Premier League deadline day for Courtois to move to Real Madrid. Chelsea were willing to let him go, but the only issue was that of a replacement. As soon as Kepa Arrizabalaga completed his medical, things went much more smoothly and Madrid will be glad they have signed Courtois at last.

Upon completing his switch to Madrid, Courtois revealed, "Today I am realising a dream. This is the best club in the world.

"Since childhood, I dreamed that this moment could happen. Today I'm one of you. I'm more Madrid. Hala Madrid."

The deal for Courtois involved Croatian midfielder Mateo Kovacic moving the other way on a one-year loan deal and Madrid also had to pay a fee of £35m for Courtois.

Chelsea, of course, had to break the record fee for a goalkeeper, set by Alisson Becker a few weeks back, when they paid £71.5 million for Kepa. But considering they’ve got half the fee from the sale Courtois and Kovacic for a year, it’s not the worst deal.

Madrid won’t be too unhappy with losing Kovacic as he has made limited first-team appearances. But things could get complicated if they aren’t able to keep hold of Luka Modric. Kovacic’s compatriot has been linked with a move to Inter Milan and there could be more developments on that in the coming days.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Luka Modric Thiago Alcantara Football Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News
Amit Mishra
ANALYST
Real Madrid keen on signing former Barcelona star, Barca...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United superstar holds talks with Barcelona,...
RELATED STORY
Club confirm the signing of ex Barca midfielder, Perez...
RELATED STORY
Former Barcelona star wants Real Madrid move, Manchester...
RELATED STORY
Barcelona's bid to be hijacked by Real Madrid, Modric's...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid keen on signing Barca starlet, £100M Premier...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid transfer news: No.1 target issues an...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid keen on signing former Barcelona...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid to unveil superstar signing before Sunday,...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid star asked to leave by Lopetegui, Barcelona...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
17 Aug GIR REA 11:45 PM Girona vs Real Valladolid
18 Aug REA LEV 01:45 AM Real Betis vs Levante
18 Aug CEL ESP 09:45 PM Celta Vigo vs Espanyol
18 Aug VIL REA 11:45 PM Villarreal vs Real Sociedad
19 Aug BAR DEP 01:45 AM Barcelona vs Deportivo Alavés
19 Aug EIB HUE 09:45 PM Eibar vs Huesca
19 Aug RAY SEV 11:45 PM Rayo Vallecano vs Sevilla
20 Aug REA GET 01:45 AM Real Madrid vs Getafe
20 Aug VAL ATL 11:30 PM Valencia vs Atlético Madrid
21 Aug ATH LEG 01:30 AM Athletic Club vs Leganés
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us