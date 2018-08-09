Real Madrid Transfer News: Former Barcelona midfielder eyed as Modric's replacement, £35m signing arrives, and more - 9th August

Bye bye, Luka?

Hello and welcome to the Real Madrid transfer roundup for the day. It's taken the Spanish side a while to finally wake up in the window, but better late than never right? With a few weeks left before the deadline closes, Julen Lopetegui could be the busiest manager in the Spanish top-flight as he identifies areas that need strengthening.

Here’s a look at all the transfer news surrounding Real Madrid…

Thibaut Courtois finally signs for Real Madrid

It's taken until the Premier League deadline day for Courtois to move to Real Madrid. Chelsea were willing to let him go, but the only issue was that of a replacement. As soon as Kepa Arrizabalaga completed his medical, things went much more smoothly and Madrid will be glad they have signed Courtois at last.

Upon completing his switch to Madrid, Courtois revealed, "Today I am realising a dream. This is the best club in the world.

"Since childhood, I dreamed that this moment could happen. Today I'm one of you. I'm more Madrid. Hala Madrid."

The deal for Courtois involved Croatian midfielder Mateo Kovacic moving the other way on a one-year loan deal and Madrid also had to pay a fee of £35m for Courtois.

Chelsea, of course, had to break the record fee for a goalkeeper, set by Alisson Becker a few weeks back, when they paid £71.5 million for Kepa. But considering they’ve got half the fee from the sale Courtois and Kovacic for a year, it’s not the worst deal.

Madrid won’t be too unhappy with losing Kovacic as he has made limited first-team appearances. But things could get complicated if they aren’t able to keep hold of Luka Modric. Kovacic’s compatriot has been linked with a move to Inter Milan and there could be more developments on that in the coming days.

