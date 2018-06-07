Real Madrid transfer news: Cristiano Ronaldo to leave this summer, Madrid to snatch Barcelona target, and more - 7th June 2018

Here is a look at all of today's top transfer stories, rumours and updates pertaining to Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo's time at Real Madrid could be coming to an end

As players all around the globe gear up for world football's greatest extravaganza - the FIFA World Cup 2018, a lot continues to happen behind the scenes with regard to the transfer market.

Naturally, Real Madrid, the biggest club in the world, aren't far behind when it comes to transfer market activity. With Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale publicly putting their futures at the club in doubt, the club is bound to engage in notable transfers, both, incoming and outgoing.

On that note, here is a look at some of the top transfer stories, updates and rumours pertaining to Real Madrid:

Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Real Madrid for sure this summer?

End of an era?

After helping Real Madrid win their historic third-consecutive UEFA Champions League title, Cristiano Ronaldo set the rumour mills abuzz after claiming that he would make an announcement regarding his future in the days to come.

Now, however, reports from Portugal (via ESPN) claim that the Portuguese superstar's decision to leave Real Madrid this summer is irreversible and that Ronaldo will indeed bid farewell to Los Blancos this summer.

The report claims that despite being contracted until 2021, Ronaldo has reportedly made up his mind to say goodbye as he is allegedly unhappy with unkept promises of greater pay, made by club President Florentino Perez.

The same report also states that Ronaldo's agent, Jorge Mendes, is scheduled to meet Real Madrid authorities today to hash out the situation.

Meanwhile, reports from Don Balon (via The Daily Express) suggest that Premier League side, Manchester United, have a bid prepared and will attempt to lure their former talisman back to Old Trafford.

Expect these rumours to gather a lot more steam as time in the open transfer window progresses.

Real Madrid to beat Barcelona and sign Santos star Rodrygo

Santos' Rodrygo is touted to be the next big superstar from Brazil

According to reports from Sport Witness, Real Madrid are plotting a move to hijack a deal for Santos' teenage sensation, Rodrygo, in a move similar to the one that helped them sign Vinicius Junior before Barcelona could.

The report claims that we might just see a repetition of such a coup as Real Madrid are reportedly gearing up to pay the player's €50 million release clause, while Barcelona seem to have hit a stone wall, as they're reportedly only willing to pay €20 million for the Brazilian.

Rodrygo, aged just 17, has had a promising season with Santos and is widely hailed as a future superstar. The same report claims that Madrid hope to win the race by virtue of a better pay package and the inclination to pay Rodyrgo's release clause - something that Barcelona have been hesitant to do.

Sergio Ramos wants Madrid to sign a versatile defensive player

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos reportedly wants the club to sign Chelsea's Marcos Alonso

Should Cristiano Ronaldo leave this summer, Real Madrid's captain, Sergio Ramos, has allegedly urged the club to sign a versatile defender in his place, as per reports from Don Balon (via CaughtOffside).

The reports claim that Ramos would like to see some defensive reinforcements arrive at the club considering that he has faced a number of injuries and suspensions in recent times. As per the publications, Chelsea's Marcos Alonso and Bayern Munich's David Alaba are the ones on Ramos' shortlist.

Real Madrid are also reportedly pursuing Antonio Conte as a replacement for recently-departed Zinedine Zidane, and the report claims that a successful hire of Conte could hand Madrid a boost in their pursuits for Eden Hazard and Marcos Alonso.