Real Madrid transfer news: Zidane wants €150 million Manchester United target but Florentino Perez eyes move for elite player from arch-rivals worth €105 million and more, April 2, 2019

Hello and welcome to the Real Madrid transfer news and roundup of the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Galacticos!

Balague on Mbappe

Spanish journalist Guillem Balague has claimed that Real Madrid want Kylian Mbappe but they might not be able to sign him just yet. The youngster has been linked with a move to Real Madrid for almost two years now and with the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, it has become more than likely to happen.

However, Balague doesn’t think that it could happen just yet. Praising the youngster, Balague put Mbappe in the Lionel Messi-Cristiano Ronaldo bracket and stated that the Galacticos are willing to pay €12 million-per-year in wages for him.

“He’s becoming a very effective goalscorer and, taking away Cristiano and Messi, perhaps the best player in the world right now.

“In any case, it is somebody that, again, Real Madrid have been flirting with. There’s been the suggestion that there is already a personal agreement with the player and let’s say that the player knows how much Real Madrid are willing to pay and it will be around the money that Bale is getting at the moment, which is about €12m net.”

However, he went on to reveal that the Parisiens are not willing to sell him, which is why the Zidane will have to wait until his contract ends three years later.

“That’s what they’re willing to pay Mbappe. But PSG don’t want to negotiate, so what will Real Madrid do? They’re waiting for Mbappe to get to the end of his contract.

“And because that’s only three years down the line and he will be 24 then, 23 or 24, he could go for free and Mbappe himself has said that he’s going nowhere this summer anyway.”

