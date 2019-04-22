Major Madrid target to reject Blancos and sign for Barcelona, £146 million Premier League pair close to joining, and more - Real Madrid Transfer News: April 22, 2019

Real Madrid Press Conference

Hello and welcome to the Real Madrid transfer news and rumours for the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Galacticos!

Valdano on Madrid transfers

Former Real Madrid star Jorge Valdano has spoken out about the upcoming transfer window for the Bernabeu outfit. Gareth Bale is expected to be one of the players that could be sold and Valdano thinks that Zidane might have other priorities.

Valdano stated that while Bale did score for the Galacticos in crucial matches, he couldn’t perform on a consistent basis, which is why he could be sold in order to raise funds.

“People still expect promise that has never been fulfilled. To his credit, he has fulfilled this promise at critical times, with trophies on the line, but, judging his performances regularly, he has produced less than expected."

Valdano added: "At any rate, Bale would be starting if Madrid wanted to cash in. Zidane has other priorities. He's looking at players for next season."

Valdano then added that the Merengues would make a mistake if they don’t sign another forward. While he thinks that they don’t need a direct replacement for Benzema, they need someone with a different skillset.

He also added that other positions need strengthening, citing the need for goalscoring midfielders while affirming that the starting striker role is well-covered by Karim Benzema, who has been astonishing this season – even if his good form's gone in vain ultimately.

“Real Madrid will make a mistake if they don't sign another striker.

“They have to sign a player with different qualities, which is not easy; they can't just sign another player to displace Benzema; it's not worth spending 200 million in that position.

“Money has to be spent in other positions, in goalscoring midfielders. The starting striker position is covered at the moment.”

